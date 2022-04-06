It is now officially spring and the time of year when we come out of hibernation, open our doors and windows and spend more time outside with friends, family and our pets. As a responsible pet owner, you can take a few simple steps to keep your pet healthy and happy.
Your pet is part of your family and deserves to be cared for and protected. Whether it’s how to keep your pet protected in the event that he or she becomes separated from you, what to do to keep your pet safe at home or how to protect them from the summer heat, there are a number of things we would like to share.
There is also the common misconception that ticks and fleas only occur, or go away during the cold, inclement weather, but the truth is we never stop seeing external parasites throughout the year.
Local vet, Doctor Andy Tapp, at Pennyrile Animal Clinic in Madisonville says,
“Your pet provides a nice, warm environment for these pests. Year round flea and tick preventative is recommended, however, it becomes increasingly important when the weather is warm, making it even more important to protect your pets from diseases like rocky mount spotted fever and erlichia.”
Favorable weather is on its way, it is important to provide access to fresh water to your pet as heat stroke is life threatening.
“You should seek medical attention immediately if your pet is suffering from heat stroke. Did you know that your pet can suffer from heat stroked with the temperature as low as 75 degrees? Especially in a vehicle or an area that is poorly ventilated.”
According to Tapp, several factors should be considered when venturing outdoors with your pets.
If your pet is obese, short nose, geriatric, or has a previous cardiac or respiratory condition, these issues will increase your pets’ chances of heat stroke.
Be sure to have a collar and ID tag on your pet. Keep him or her on a leash when walking outside. Give your pet plenty of exercise, make sure he or she is up to date on all vaccines. Never leave your pet in a car with the windows up in the heat, be sure to keep your pet away from other unknown pets, and make sure your pet has access to plenty of clean drinking water.
Spring is a time of new beginnings so take the time to make sure that this season proves to be a healthy and happy one for you, your family and pets by following these pet safety tips.
