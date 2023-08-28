Incoming Hopkins County Central freshman Kaylee Brandon started her school year off right last week by claiming a third place finish in the National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals.
Brandon earned her spot in the 10-student state finals by sweeping the competition at the regional civics bee at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts in Paducah back in April, where she won $750 for claiming the inaugural regional civics bee championship.
She was the front-runner in a field of 13 Hopkins County middle school students that made it to the 20 person regional finals.
Participants in the civics bee take part in live quiz events to test their knowledge of civics and then present on an issue facing their community in front of a panel of judges. The goal of the program is to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
Brandon’s presentation at the regional civics bee was about sex trafficking.
“It was a very tricky topic, but it needed to be talked about,” she said. “It’s been an up-and-coming topic and it’s something I’m passionate about because I’ve seen so many risks of it and so many stories about it. … It’s just something that I wanted to talk about because I thought it was important.”
Her third place finish in the state came with a $500 award.
The National Civics Bee is open to 6th, 7th and 8th graders across the state.
