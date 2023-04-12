Jan Richey, a Dawson Springs native, is probably best known as the principal of South Hopkins Middle School, but she is also a mother, a daughter and a sister with close ties to her family. Those family connections are a big part of what motivated her to embark on the next phase of her life, opening Journey Wellness, a yoga studio that will provide a variety of yoga lessons and classes to those in need.

“I have always been very active and have found great satisfaction in physical fitness,” said Richey. “I was blessed to be raised in a family that was very athletic and supportive of one another. My dad (Bill Siebert) played baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates and my brothers both received college football scholarships.”

