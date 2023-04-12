Jan Richey, a Dawson Springs native, is probably best known as the principal of South Hopkins Middle School, but she is also a mother, a daughter and a sister with close ties to her family. Those family connections are a big part of what motivated her to embark on the next phase of her life, opening Journey Wellness, a yoga studio that will provide a variety of yoga lessons and classes to those in need.
“I have always been very active and have found great satisfaction in physical fitness,” said Richey. “I was blessed to be raised in a family that was very athletic and supportive of one another. My dad (Bill Siebert) played baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates and my brothers both received college football scholarships.”
Richey herself was first team all state in both baseball and softball in high school, and finished as state runner-up in the high jump. She went on to play Division 1 basketball at Morehead State University, before returning to Hopkins County in 1997 to pursue a career in both teaching and coaching. On the side she was also an avid runner, competing in many half marathons and triathlons before serious injuries to her neck, back and hip left her sidelines. A botched back surgery led to numerous other surgeries.
“During a couple of long years without a lot of healing from those multiple surgeries, my brother and chiropractor, Mike Seibert, suggested I give yoga a try,” she said. “Mike assured me that yoga would not only allow my achy muscles to strengthen without pain, but the emotional relief I’d feel would be a perfect combination for a safe way to heal.”
Although “extremely” hesitant about trying yoga, Richey said that at her brother’s urging, she reluctantly decided to give it a go. While attending local classes hosted by Hilary Lowbridge, she said that she soon found out that her brother was correct.
“I found so much relief and satisfaction,” she said. “Mike had encouraged me many times to get certified and said he would love to help me open my own studio some day.”
That day, however, never came.
In late 2021, Mike Siebert, known affectionately as Dr. Mike to his patients at Siebert Chiropractic in Madisonville, was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer. His battle and illness were short, with him passing away just four months later on April 4, 2022.
“After nearly a year of struggling, I decided to push forward and get certified, with the hope of some day being able to make his dream a reality,” said Richey.
While continuing her career as middle school principal, and being a mother of two (Dillon 20 and Reese 16) she pursued her yoga training in her free time, only recently achieving her 200 hour yoga certification. On the one year anniversary of her brothers passing, Richey officially announced the opening of her studio.
“Journey Wellness is in honor of Mike and his desire to always help others,” she said. “May his big heart and love, always be with us along our own journeys.”
Beginning in May, Journey Wellness will offer classes starting each day at 8:15 a.m. The lineup will include gentle and slow yoga classes, basic stretching and flexibility classes, 30-minute lunchtime flow and go classes, athletic conditioning classes and even a fill-time massage therapist who will be taking appointments.
“We will also offer , ‘faith and flow’ classes that are coupled with scripture and Christian music, circuit training classes for those wishing to have more of a challenging and intense workout, and a class called ‘bend & balance’ for a much slower, guided movement class that is often tailored to those just needing some basic assistance with flexibility, range of motion and mobility improvement,” Richey explained. “One of the classes I am most excited about is Mahr Park Yoga! We will be leading gentle yoga classes every Saturday from 8:15 to 9:00 a.m. at Mahr Park. Just bring a beach towel and join us on the lawn.”
But while she in on this new adventure, her South Hopkins family can rest assured that she isn’t going anywhere.
“I spend my days at South Hopkins Middle School and I can spend my evenings at Journey Wellness Studio,” she said.
Journey Wellness is located at 796 Industrial Court in the former Morgan Insurance Building next to A&B Signs. In addition to Richey, the staff will also include instructors April Bridgeman, Mary Beth Holbrook, Kathy Edwards, Kate Evans, Carrie Durbin and Devon Carlton.
To find out more visit the Journey Wellness Facebook Page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.