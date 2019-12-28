Two judges replacing Brantley for now

An important job becomes open in Hopkins County next week. But the man who's leaving it says he still might come back from time to time.
"There may very well come a time when I want to do some special judging," Circuit Judge
James Brantley said.
Brantley steps down from the bench Tuesday, ending a 13-year career as a judge which followed 26 years of legal practice. But many retired judges in Kentucky do fill-in work when the courts require it, and Brantley says he's open to doing that.
"I certainly haven't said no to that," Brantley said. "I would like some time away before making that decision."
Brantley confirmed that not one, but two retired judges will fill his chair during January. One is Logan Calvert of Madisonville, who served 21 years as Hopkins County attorney and as a District Court judge from 2003 to 2014.
The other replacement is former Daviess Circuit Court Judge Tom Castlen of Owensboro. Brantley says they went to law school together 40 years ago.
Brantley said he's offered to make himself available by phone to his replacements.
As for a permanent replacement, the "Judicial Vacancies" page on the Kentucky Court of Justice website didn't show the upcoming opening Friday. While Brantley turned in his retirement papers before Election Day, he said it's common not to post his position until after the official departure date.
People with court connections in Hopkins County knew about Brantley's retirement before he revealed it publicly in The Messenger in early October. But if there's a long line of people interested in his job, it isn't obvious yet.
The only person to publicly express interest in the Circuit Court job so far is Madisonville attorney Chris Oglesby. Commonwealth's Attorney Kathryn Senter has said Brantley approached her about the position, but she declined.
All other current Hopkins County judges have told The Messenger they are not interested in replacing Brantley. Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood gave it some thought, but declined as well.
All interested candidates for Circuit Court Judge will be reviewed by a Judicial Nominating Commission. A spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts indicated Friday that could take some time.
"Each commission has seven members and is comprised of the chief justice of Kentucky (who also serves as chair), two attorneys elected by all attorneys in the vacancy's jurisdiction and four non-attorney Kentucky citizens who are appointed by the governor," Jamie Neal said in an email from Frankfort.
Neal added the four citizens "must equally represent the two major political parties." No appointment announcement has been made yet by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Whoever fills his seat, Brantley says he's had a gratifying career. But with year 40 approaching in legal service, "it's time to go."
