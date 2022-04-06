The Hopkins County 4-H Communications Contest will take place on April 14 at Madisonville Community College for all youth aged participants who wish to compete. The youth age group will be for those ages 9-18.
“Once the youth have a topic they would like to prepare for, they call our office, tell us what they would like to do, and we place them in one of our divisions that best fits their topic,” 4H Coordinator John Cooper said. “This is a scored competition so we select different winners to move on to our area contest with other counties, and from there the chance to go to the state contest.”
All participants must give a speech or demonstration on a topic of their choice. High school-aged youths can enter into a mock interview category as well. Winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card and will be invited to the Pennyrile Area Contest.
“The winners will receive a gift card and a champion ribbon, it is open to 4-Her’s (anyone can be a 4-Her if over the age of nine, they just need to fill out an enrollment form), around 20 expected to compete, and I am not sure what year the program started in the county.”
Registration must be completed by April 8, 2022, by calling the Hopkins County 4H office. All participants must select which category they are participating in and give their name and age.
For more information about the event, be sure to follow the Hopkins County 4-H on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.