The ever popular window painting contest hosted by The Woman’s Club of Madisonville will hit the streets of downtown Madisonville beginning October 21.
According to Nadean Young, last year’s Chairwoman for the event, they are hoping to lock in at least 250 storefront windows in the downtown business district.
“This event started a long time ago, then it quit, and now it started back up again this year,” Young said. “People really like this event. It is a fun contest and it brings some great artwork to Main Street to celebrate Halloween.”
The Woman’s Club posted their pre-registration link and flyer about the event on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, and just eight hours later it was closed, as it it completely filled up.
Current Chair for the Arts & Culture Committee of the Woman’s Club of Madisonville, Sandra Betts, shared that they are excited for this year’s event.
“I am humbled and honored to have been chosen to fill this position this year,” Betts said. “In 2015, the Woman’s Club of Madisonville resurrected the fall event known as the Downtown Window Painting. Many adults in Hopkins County that had enjoyed this traditional activity years earlier as children themselves were the most excited to see this event return to the community. The Woman’s Club felt that by bringing back this event it would allow the club a “new” opportunity to invest its time, energy, and money. Better still, this project would also help to promote arts in the community. Many of the club members remember helping judge these contests in the earlier years of 1981-1996.”
The Woman’s Club of Madisonville began by partnering with Downtown Turnaround and the City of Madisonville. This year they have added the support of Hopkins County Tourism as sponsors.
“In 2015 we registered 118 students in K-8 grade. With growing interest, in 2018 we broadened the contest to preschool through 12th grade. In 2021 we registered 360 children painting on 232 windows. The downtown business owners have been the best at allowing us the opportunity to hold this event. They are always will to participate by donating the use of their windows.”
According to Betts, one excited business posted on Facebook “enjoyed watching the artists paint on my window last year and I wonder who would be painting this year?”
This “family friendly” event will begin with painting at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 21, and must be completed by noon on October 22. The Club and its sponsors will provide a bucket with six colors of paint, a couple of brushes and dry erase marker. The guidelines will provide information on other items you might need to complete your drawing.
“This is a service project for The Woman’s Club and we are proud to have such a great event that the community really enjoys,” Young said.
Judging criteria and all other information and instructions can be found on The Woman’s Club of Madisonville’s Facebook Page. Online registration is closed, as 200 windows have already been preregistered for, however, be sure to check back online for more details to come.
