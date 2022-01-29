With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, the Madisonville College Foundation is hosting a Charcuterie and Chocolate event to help make the Day.
Raegina Scott, director of Advancement at MCC, said the event is a fundraiser for MCC student scholarships.
“Since we have not been able to hold our big gala since 2020, we have pivoted, and this is our fundraiser,” she said.
The event has been well received the past few years, and the foundation is excited to be doing it again, she said.
“Last year, we raised about $8,000 with this event, this year we hope to sell out,” said Scott.
The event offers a unique box of goodies from local artisans and vendors. She said this year the foundation has partnered with Poppy & Clover, MadCity Engraving, and like the past two years Catering Creations.
The boxes are filled with wine glasses, a bottle of sparkling juice, fine chocolates, utensils, a cutting board, fine napkins, a candle, and much more. There is also a link to exclusive music performances from the Glema specifically for the Valentine’s Day event.
“The items in the box are everything you need to have a nice quiet Valentine’s evening,” said Scott.
Also included in the box is a voucher for the Catering Creations drive-thru window for the actual charcuterie board with the different meats, cheeses, and fruit, she said. The food will need to be picked up on either Friday, Feb. 11, or Saturday, Feb. 12.
Scott said the boxes will be filled, wrapped, and then delivered to the participant’s homes a few days before the event. The boxes are sold for $150 for a couple and $80 for a single, she said. The foundation is out of single boxes, but if someone wants to share a couple’s box with a friend, there would be plenty of food. While there is no deadline to purchase a box, Scott did say she hopes people will order by Thursday, Feb. 10 to allow time for the boxes to be delivered.
She said with the Superbowl on Sunday, Feb. 13, this could be a great option for husbands to plan Valentine’s Day in advance, so they can enjoy the Superbowl without worrying about what to do the next day.
Scott said the fundraiser would not have been possible without the help of several local sponsors, including Farmer’s Bank and Trust, the UPS Store, Scotty’s Contracting, Modern Supply Co., Tungco, Bruce & Company, First United Bank, Alliance Coal, Barry and Gail Eveland, and Don and Mary Susan Fishman.
To purchase a Charcuterie and Chocolates box, call 270-824-8595, email raegina.scott@kctcs.edu or visit givebutter.com/Ghs6he.
