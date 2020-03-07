A Nebo teenager accused of raping a runaway girl received a 90% reduction in his bond Friday.
“There were some extenuating circumstances in this case,” public advocate Chris Woodall said after a Hopkins Court District Court hearing for Levi S. Hart.
Judge Bill Whitledge allowed the $10,000 cash bond for Hart to drop to a $1,000 partially secured bond, after hearing from Woodall and an assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Both spoke with the Madisonville Police detective who investigated the case.
“Mr. Hart was very cooperative in the investigation,” Woodall told the judge. He said the detective accepted a bond reduction “due to Mr. Hart’s age and his cooperation.” Hart is 18.
“He is young,” Hannah Kington-Jarvis said for the commonwealth. But she wanted some sort of cash bond to remain.
“I’d say it’s unusual, but not unheard of,” Woodall said outside the courtroom. He added the ages of the suspect and alleged victim played a factor as well.
Hart reportedly picked up the 13-year-old girl at the entrance to the Pennyrile Park Apartments on South Kentucky Avenue in late February. A Madisonville Police report says Hart raped her at two different locations, but no force was used.
Whitledge noted Hart could receive five to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted of second-degree rape. Hart also is charged with felony custodial interference. Whitledge told Hart to “have absolutely no contact whatsoever” with the alleged victim.
Hart waived his right to a preliminary hearing, so his case now will go to a grand jury. Woodall said he expects Hart will be indicted there.
Two men accused of assault and strangulation also appeared before Whitledge Friday. Both Frank N. Maerz and Vance M. Flener wanted to represent themselves without attorneys. The judge talked Maerz out of it.
“I don’t want to bite off more than I can chew,” Maerz finally said. Whitledge noted Maerz, 33, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in 2016, and his history had the potential to be damaging against him. Maerz will return to court next Friday.
But Flener, 21, insisted on going forward with a preliminary hearing. “I don’t trust the public advocate,” he told the judge.
Flener said he’d represented himself in court before but couldn’t remember exactly when. Yet at one point in the discussion, Flener admitted being confused about what “probable cause” means in a court case.
“You don’t have any business representing yourself if you’re confused,” Whitledge said.
It turned out there was no hearing Friday. Flener’s case was waived to the grand jury.
