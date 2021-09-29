COVID-19 has impacted virtually every facet of daily life. From schools to the workplace and everywhere in between, the reach of the pandemic seemingly has no boundaries.
Included in the areas hard hit, an unprecedented national blood shortage is driving hospitals across the country, including Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, to push for donations.
Candace Back, a medical lab technician at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Blood Bank, said the blood bank is experiencing lower donations than normal — though the need hasn’t reached the critical stage yet.
“We have not suffered bad shortages, but we are having a lower than usual inventory,” she said. “We don’t have what we used to have, say two years ago, but we are keeping our heads above water.”
If the blood bank experiences a shortage of blood, the hospital would have to reschedule surgeries, she said. For the patients already in the hospital needing blood, they would have to look to outside sources to bring in needed supplies.
“There have been a few times we have had to go to outside sources, but not on a regular basis,” said Back.
A unit of donatedblood can save up to three lives, said Black. That one unit of blood can have red blood cells drawn from it and have platelets and plasma made from the single donation.
Back said the blood goes to the cancer patients at the Mahr Cancer Center, surgery patients, emergency patients and to other patients who may be suffering from things like anemia.
Interested donors will need to call to make an appointment because the blood bank is limiting how many people are in the blood bank at one time, and they are not accepting walk-ins at this time, she said.
“We will try to get them in when they are able to,” said Back.
When a donor calls to make the appointment, they will be asked about their COVID-19 vaccine status and if they have had COVID-19 before.
“It is just to screen them before they come in,” said Bank. “We don’t want them to come in and then get deferred.”
She advised donors to eat a good meal a couple of hours before the appointment and to drink lots of fluids to make the appointment run smoother.
Donors can reach the blood bank on the first floor of the hospital through the Emergency Room or Heart and Vascular Center doors, she said. Masks are required to be worn in the hospital.
To make an appointment, call 270-825-5150. Appointments can be made from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
