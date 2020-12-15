An investigation into a fatal weekend collision on the Pennyrile Parkway involving a Madisonville man is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.
The KSP and Christian County Sheriff Deputies responded to a scene near mile marker 17 on Pennyrile Parkway around 10 p.m. in response to a collision involving a pedestrian.
According to KSP reports, preliminary investigations revealed that Navarro Shoan Mitchell Jr., 21, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was operating a 2006 Ford Mustang traveling north on the parkway when his vehicle became disabled and left the roadway entering the median.
Troopers reported that Mitchell crossed both northbound lanes on foot to speak with an individual who was parked on the northbound shoulder and was struck by a northbound vehicle when he began crossing back over to his vehicle.
The northbound vehicle was operated by Nicholas Starr, 37, of Madisonville, according to police reports.
Starr stopped his vehicle in the road, and exited his vehicle to check on Mitchell. While unoccupied, Starr’s vehicle was struck by another northbound vehicle driven by 26-year-old Haley Keenan, of Evansville, Indiana.
Neither Starr or Keenan were injured in the collision, according to police.
Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Christian County Coroner’s Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.