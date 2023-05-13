During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Earlington City Council, they approved the second reading of the 2023-2024 budget and an ordinance change.
The council did vote to approve the second reading of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
Natasha Little, the city attorney, said the city would be working with a total revenue of $3,448,170.29.
“In regards to expenditures, the general fund has $918,132.91, municipal road aid has $189,791.58, the LGEA fund has expenditures of 71,376, and the other fund has 2,268,870 which balance for the total revenue,” she said.
The council also voted to approve the second reading of the zoning map and text amendment ordinance regarding front yard requirements.
Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby said all this change does is update the existing ordinance. She said it has been a while since the ordinances were updated, and the changes make it easier for people to build in Earlington.
“I’ve worked with planning and zoning to update ours,” she said.
One of the big items on the agenda was the audit for fiscal year 2021. Hamby said the city had to get caught up on audits since 2015.
Jaime Petersen, with Calhoun & Co., said that once the 2021 audit is submitted to the state, Earlington will be caught up.
“You are now compliant after many years,” she said.
In order to be compliant with state law, municipal governments must submit their financial audits on a regular basis.
That compliance is very important to the city because it is tied directly to the city’s eligibility for apply for many state grants and municipal road aid monies. According to the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), failure to comply with required financial reporting will result in the state withholding access to those funds.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the total revenue generated was $1,761,952. The total expenses for the year were $1,438,170.
The audit for fiscal year 2022 is on extension until the end of the year.
During the meeting, Earlington Volunteer Fire Chief Chris Cothran told the council that two bids came in for the battery-powered vehicle extrication tools/lift bags and stabilization equipment. They were Vogelpohl Fire Equipment in Erlanger, KY and Mid-America Fire Safety in Evansville.
“The bids were bits and pieces,” he said. “Both of them did not bid on everything.”
Cothran suggested that the council split it and award the majority of the bid to Vogelpohl Fire Equipment for $56,585 and the rest to Mid-America Fire Safety for $1,290.79. The council approved the bids.
The council also voted to close down East Fern Street for about three hours today for the Spring Festival taking place.
Jackson said there will be detours around the street, so the street closure should not affect anyone going home. The street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
In other news, the council:
Heard from council member Ann Gibson, who brought up cemetery maintenance. She asked for a better understanding on what maintenance the city does, so non-profits who work on the cemeteries won’t have their work changed. Mayor Jackson suggested setting up a meeting with him later in the week so they could get on the same page on how best to care for the cemeteries in Earlington.
Asked for a clarification on a change in cost for a house being torn down. They were under the impression there was an agreement for a fixed price with that company to tear down dilapidated homes. Mayor Jackson explained that he was not aware of any agreement, but would work on creating one with that company if the council wanted.
Heard updates from Mayor Jackson on the roads that got paved in Earlington. He said there were only two they did not get to, but they would be at the top of the list for the next time.
Was told by the mayor that someone had donated a fireworks show to Earlington for July 4. Jackson said they probably would not set them off on July 4 so as not to interfere with Madisonville’s 4th Fest.
Approved to join the Pennyrile Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. This is something the council has to approve to continue every few years.
The next meeting of the Earlington City Council will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Earlington City Hall.
