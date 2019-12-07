Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Lindsey J. Hoffman, 19, of Kuttawa was charged Thursday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Lyon County. She pleaded guilty in Hopkins County court Friday to theft by unlawful taking and was sentenced to 360 days in jail.
• Jason S. Lloyd, 34, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Tyrese D. Mosby, 20, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jan B. Shoulders, 39, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failed/improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, possession of synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• Deshon M. Wills, 23, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
