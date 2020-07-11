A free virtual seminar on how to better utilize a LinkedIn profile will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation recently announced. The seminar is intended to promote greater success in employment and industry on a personal scale, according to officials at the Innovation Station.
Individuals seeking new work or wanting to make more connections in their industry are encouraged to attend an interactive crash-course on the site, Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation Business Relationship Director Melanie Tapp said.
The seminar promises to demonstrate the full potential of LinkedIn that many users are not taking advantage of, according to Tapp.
“They kind of look at (LinkedIn) like a business card: ‘Oh, here’s my contact information and here’s what my business date is.’ And really, there’s so much more to it than that,” Tapp said. “It’s about finding connections, how to market where your location is, how to tell who’s looking at your profile and what information should be on that profile to make a powerful professional tool.”
The class will be hosted on Zoom by Eric Horton, a program manager for the Campbell Strong Workforce Partnership in Clarksville, Tenn. Horton is a retired soldier and senior leader from Fort Campbell with more than 26 years of service and has led classes across the nation on how individuals can better brand themselves and maximum capacities for employment, according to the news release by the Kentucky Innovation Station.
In the class, participants will be able to ask Horton individualized questions about their current situation and hear an in-depth run-down on all LinkedIn capabilities, Tapp confirmed.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has issued waves of lay-offs across the nation, Hopkins County still has a wide variety of employment opportunities readily available at this time, according to Tapp.
“There are some jobs that employers put on LinkedIn and never put on another resource,” Tapp said. “We want people to be able to learn all the facets of LinkedIn and how it can help their professional career.”
The class still has approximately 20 spots remaining for the seminar, according to Tapp.
When individuals are signed up for the class, they will receive an email with more information and access to the Zoom link two days before the event.
Prior to attending, individuals are encouraged to have a LinkedIn profile already established with a brief knowledge of how the site works.
To register for the seminar, visit the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation or Kentucky Innovation Station Facebook pages. A link about the seminar will be provided for individuals to register on Eventbrite.
