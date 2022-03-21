A Louisville man is behind bars in Madisonville after the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office uncovered an alleged plot to kill his wife and children.
According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, at around 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KSP for assistance in locating Zachary A Conner, 33 of Louisville, who was believed to be in the Madisonville area. The KSP was told Conner was making threats to go Kill his ex-wife wife and children.
A short time later KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department located Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville.
KSP reports that during an interview following the arrest, the suspect told Trooper Jacob Stephens his detailed plan to kill his ex-wife, and the actions he was taking to do it. He also allegedly made threats to kill a deputy jailer.
Conner was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening 3rd degree, violation of a foreign EPO/DVO, and (Attempt) Murder — domestic violence.
