When it comes to cleaning up Earlington, many people think of run-down homes and properties. But the mayor wouldn’t mind cleaning out crime as well.
“That’s one of the things that everybody complains about in Earlington,” Mayor Phillip Hunt said Tuesday night as he announced the city may add a part-time police officer.
The Earlington Police Department has a phone number on several websites, but that number takes you to City Hall.
“We have a police department on the books,” Hunt said Wednesday, “but we haven’t had one in the last six to eight years.”
Earlington calls are handled by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police. Hunt says while they’ve served the city well, “every town needs a police officer.”
Hunt said he’s found an interested man who’s “probably overqualified” for the job. Hunt did not name him, but added Wednesday that the candidate’s background is with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Whomever that officer is, a marked Earlington police car is waiting. Hunt said it was donated by the city of Madisonville about four years ago in the hopes that an officer someday would use it.
Hunt noted Wednesday that the police position was not included in the current Earlington city budget. So the officer may not go on duty until the end of the fiscal year in June. Hunt said that the city also would have to pay for uniforms and police car upkeep. The exact cost of all that is unclear.
Details on the potential officer were provided to Earlington City Council members during Tuesday’s meeting. Hunt said a vote on hiring him could come during the next meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 10.
Tuesday’s City Council meeting included two Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies, who watched from the back of the room but never had to intervene. Hunt indicated he asked for that several months ago.
“We’ve had a little bit of agitation,” Hunt said, referring to his controversial effort to improve Earlington buildings and properties.
The police announcement came as Hunt presented his first “State of the City” annual review during the City Council meeting. The four-minute report included a compliment to former mayor Arthur Johnson, whom Hunt unseated in the 2018 election.
“The previous mayor left the city in pretty good financial shape,” Hunt said.
Because of that, Hunt’s 2020 goals include building a pavilion next door to the fire station for people to hold farmers’ markets and community sales. He said substantial landscaping is planned there.
“That’s what we’re shooting for — to make Earlington pretty again,” Hunt said. “Once we get all the ugly out, people are going to start looking at us favorably again and want to locate over here.”
