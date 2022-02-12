Abraham Lincoln, our nation’s 16th president, was the first president born west of the Appalachian Mountains. He was born Sunday, Feb. 12, 1809, in a log cabin on his father’s Sinking Spring Farm in what was at that time, Hardin County, today LaRue County, Kentucky. In 1811, the Lincoln family moved to the Knob Creek Farm, just ten miles away, where Abraham spent the next five years.
According to ducksters.com, a historical/civil war website, President Lincoln considered Kentucky’s loyalty to the Union as an important factor in the Union winning the Civil War. Kentucky began the war as a neutral state, but later came under control of the Union.
Lincoln once said, “I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky.”
With today being Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, it is important to remember his roots to Kentucky.
If you are ever wanting to visit The Lincoln Memorial Building, it is not a far drive from Hopkins County. Over 200,000 people come to visit Lincoln’s birthplace and the Memorial Building each year, located in Hodgenville, KY.
For more information about the National Historical Park, where The First Lincoln Memorial is located, visit, https://www.nps.gov/abli/bicentennial-commence ment-event.htm, or call 270-358-3137.
