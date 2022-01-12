The new Pizza Hut location on South Main Street is underway despite last week’s snow and this week’s frigid temperatures.
This will be a corporate location, and the current Pizza Hut, located at 495 Hudson Park Drive in Madisonville will be closing its doors and moving all staff and operations to the south end of town.
This new location, according to Pizza Hut Staff, is expected to open sometime in February 2022. Exactly what services the new location will offer is not currently available. The new building is much smaller than the current Hudson Park Drive location, which prior to COVID-19 offered a daily dine-in pizza buffet, as well as delivery, carryout and drive thru.
Pizza Hut has been in its current location for around 15 to 20 years.
More information to come as it is released.
