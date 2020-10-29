The annual Holiday Open House set for Nov. 6-7 in Madisonville will follow recommendations introduced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday for counties classified as being in the red zone.
Libby Spencer, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the planning committee has readjusted a few things to keep businesses and customers safe and socially distanced.
“Early on, we made some of the modifications that follow all the CDC guidelines,” said Spencer. “I think it is really important to keep our members safe, our businesses safe, their staff safe as well as the customers.”
She said the committee tried to fold in the new recommendations from the governor’s office, but they were already planning to follow safety protocols.
Businesses will require masks, which is a mandate, along with having hand sanitizing stations. The passports that are normally printed out will now be virtual with customers being able to look up a website.
“Each business is going to have a unique QR code, so you can use your smart phone and take a picture of the code, and that will be your entry into the grand prize,” said Spencer.
Some businesses will be starting their open house earlier in the week to minimize crowds that weekend. Businesses will also be offering online and by phone shopping in addition to in-store purchases.
Spencer said the different shopping options will increase the number of people participating to help recoup some of the losses from COVID-19.
“We are hoping that this will help to make up some of the sales that might have been lost early on. Some of our business did have to close because of COVID-19,” she said.
Due to COVID-19, the Independence Bank Love Local bag distribution will now be as touch-less as possible, with a setup at City Park allowing people to drive through to pick up bags.
The distribution will be available at City Park at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 and at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. They will be giving out 200 bags each day. Spencer said the bags are filled with coupons, gift certificates and merchandise from chamber members.
For businesses that do not have a brick and mortar store, booths will be set up at Parkway Plaza Mall to allow for social distancing, she said.
“If people came (to the chamber office), we would not be able to keep people six feet apart,” she said.
Right now there are 63 businesses participating in the Holiday Open House, including restaurants, retail and some service-oriented businesses.
Last year, more than 4,000 people participated in the Holiday Open House. Spencer said she is hoping for just as many this year.
She did encourage customers to be patient during this time as businesses follow safety protocols.
For more information on the Holiday Open House, visit the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce social media pages or call them at 270-821-3435.
