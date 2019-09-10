More than 1,000 participants from multiple states took part in Saturday's seventh annual 9/11 Heroes Run in downtown Madisonville.
A patriotic-themed remembrance for those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the run featured hard-core runners as well as those just wishing to show their support.
The event works in coordination with the Travis Manion Foundation and promotes and supports first responders and veterans through the Patrick Rudd Project locally. Story, Page B1
Photos by Jose Juan Ruiz/The Messenger
