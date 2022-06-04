After a year of renovating, Madison on Main is open and ready to start accepting guests.
The Madison on Main offers a unique and down-to-earth hotel experience that owners Sharon and Barry Lobel felt Madisonville was lacking.
“I really feel this is a niche that needs to be satisfied,” said Sharon.
The Lobel’s operate about 72 rental units under Corporate All-Inclusive Rentals for short-term workers coming to Madisonville.
Sharon said she would get calls all the time from people asking about rooms for quick trips because the hotels would be too full or too expensive.
“We knew we needed short term, and we needed something really nice,” she said.
They bought the old Clevenger house, located at 231 South Main Street. She said the house was originally built sometime before 1907, and the Dulin family purchased it soon after.
“The Dulin family lived here for 82 years, so they raised four generations of family here,” said Sharon.
The house is 7,000 square feet and has four floors. There is a games room in the basement, while the kitchen, dining room, and two living room spaces are on the first floor.
There are six suites on the main and second floor consisting of four smaller suites and two flex suites, with two bedrooms that share a bathroom. The seventh suite is the penthouse suite, and it is located in the attic.
Sharon said a lot of the construction they did was installing bathrooms for the suites.
“It only had two bathrooms, it now has seven,” she said.
The attic was also never used as a living space, so they installed insulation and drywall and turned it into the penthouse suite.
Each suite has its own kitchenette, but the guests are welcome to use the original kitchen in the house, said Sharon.
When they were designing and working on the house, she pictured holiday celebrations, family reunions, and baby showers taking place in the social halls in the front of the house.
“We will rent it from one side to the other, including the front porch because that is the best front porch in Madisonville,” said Sharon. “It is just wonderful to sit out there.”
Some work is still going on. Sharon said they still have to get their parking lot resurfaced and the wheelchair lift in place to offer ADA access.
“It was a beautiful place to begin with,” she said. “I am hoping we improved it. There is so much stuff you have to do to modernize it, you can’t keep everything original, but we tried.”
As for cost, the smaller suites are priced at $100 a night, while the larger suites are going for $150 per night.
For more pricing information or to make a reservation, contact Sharon Lobel at 270-619-1728 or Barry Lobel at 714-606-9288.
