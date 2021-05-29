As a fun and exciting new fundraiser, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a silent auction for dinner and a tour at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said she didn’t know June was National Bourbon Month, but when Buffalo Trace donated the dinner for eight and a tour of the distillery from one of their Bourbon Ambassadors, she thought it was a great way to celebrate.
“We thought it would be something fun,” she said. “It is kind of a priceless thing because it is a backstage tour. That is not something you get to do every day.”
Buffalo Trace donated bourbon to the Chamber for their golf tournament on Friday and threw in the dinner and tour.
“This was a great prize, and we didn’t know what to do with it, so we decided to auction it off,” she said.
The auction will remain open until June 4 and is completely online, said Spencer. The auction will end at 5 p.m. on Friday to coincide with the end of the golf tournament.
She said the tournament will take place at Lake Shore Country Club with two flights — one at 8 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. She said the tournament is already sold out, with 200 golfers participating.
The auction is open to everyone, not just Chamber members, she said.
“You do have to register as part of that auction site, and then you can keep bidding,” said Spencer.
The auction started at $100, and as of Friday afternoon, it was up to $215, she said. The bids are in $5 increments.
She said the Chamber wouldn’t normally promote a business outside of Hopkins County, but because there is no distillery in the county, they didn’t feel guilty, especially because of all the support Buffalo Trace has given locally.
The money from the auction will go back into the community to be used for programming and education at the Chamber, she said.
“That is why we feel less guilty about promoting a company outside of Hopkins County because we know it is going to support our members here,” said Spencer.
Spencer hopes the auction will bring added excitement leading up to the golf tournament. The Chamber is planning to announce the auction winner at the conclusion of the tourney.
The Chamber will pass on the contact for Buffalo Trace so the winner can coordinate the dinner and tour. There are some limitations from the distillery, so the winner can only book it Monday through Friday.
To start bidding, visit https://www.32auctions.com/BuffloTrace.
