By Dave Thompson
The Paducah Sun
The parents of a McCracken County High School student who was sexually victimized by another student are asking the Attorney General's office to investigate the McCracken County attorney who dismissed charges against school administrators for failure to report earlier this year.
Late last month, the parents of a girl who accused a then-student of coercing her into sex and videotaping it sent a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, calling County Attorney Sam Clymer's reasoning "a flawed and dangerous interpretation" (of the law).
On Feb. 20, McCracken authorities held a news conference announcing a sweeping investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct connected to high school students and staff, and notified the public that two administrators had been charged for not reporting some of the allegations.
In the following weeks, the charges against the administrators were dismissed, after Clymer asserted that the statutes had been misapplied and the obligation to report was more nuanced than his office initially determined.
Princekumar Joshi was sentenced earlier this month to two years, on one count each of sexual misconduct and tampering with physical evidence, for the Feb. 6 incident that involved the daughter of the parents who wrote the letter.
The parents claim about a week after the incident, a teacher overheard their daughter talking about the incident, and reported the conversation to school counselors.
Then-principal Michael Ceglinski, who has since been promoted to assistant superintendent, and Pupil Personnel Director Brian Bowland interviewed their daughter, then Joshi, in the following days, the parents claimed in the letter.
They believe that interview caused Joshi to delete the evidence of the sex act, which deprived investigators of that material. The parents said no school officials notified them of the incident; that they learned of it directly from her 11 days later and immediate contacted the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
Around that time period, allegations also surfaced that former high school fishing coach John Parks sexually abused a male student on the fishing team. Parks has not yet gone to trial, and now faces additional child pornography charges.
Investigators said school personnel never reported either allegation to law enforcement, electing instead to investigate internally.
"This reporting requirement applies to everybody," Clymer said at the February news conference. "You don't have to be sure. You don't have to be certain. You have to have a reasonable belief."
But less than a month later, all the charges of official misconduct and failure to report had been dismissed, and Clymer's interpretation of the duty to report had changed, accepting that an internal investigation could be a part of establishing "reasonable belief."
The charges against the two administrators were dismissed with prejudice, meaning those charges can't be reinstated even if further investigation shows them to have been justified.
Clymer then said the duty to report "applies only, exclusively, in situations where a child is alleged to have been dependent, neglected or abused, and that happened due to the act or omission of their parent, guardian, person of custody of supervisory care, or a person in a special relationship."
In the letter, the parents argue that state statute is crystal clear, and the "dependency, neglect or abuse" language of KRS 620.030 doesn't solely refer to people in a custodial relationship when mandating that suspected abuse be reported within a 48-hour period.
The family accuses Clymer of a "politically motivated" "legal backflip" and cites the school system employee manual as stating "any school personnel who knows or has reasonable cause to believe that a child under eighteen (18) is dependent, abused or neglected, or a victim of human trafficking, shall immediately make a report to a local law enforcement agency, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services or its designated representative, the Commonwealth's Attorney or the County Attorney."
They ask for Beshear's office to "investigate and correct the McCracken County Attorney's legal opinion and handling of these matters, and send a clear message to the school administrators that they must follow the clear intent of the law without regard to political expediencies."
Clymer declined to comment.
Grimes' father found guilty of illegal contributions
By Daniel Desrochers and Bill Estep
Lexington Herald-Leader
FRANKFORT -- A federal jury found two longtime Democratic operatives guilty Thursday of funneling illegal corporate campaign contributions into Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' 2014 U.S. Senate campaign, delivering another blow to a significantly weakened Kentucky Democratic Party.
The jury convicted former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan, the father of Grimes, on 10 charges and Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons on six charges after federal prosecutors alleged they had a "concerted scheme" to funnel more than $200,000 into Grimes' election efforts without seeking reimbursement from the campaign.
The most serious charges could each carry a maximum of 20 years in prison for each man. As the clerk read the verdict, someone among Lundergan's supporters let out a soft cry.
J. Guthrie True, Lundergan's attorney, said the defendants were "disappointed" by the verdict but knew they were taking a chance by taking the case to a jury. True said the verdict will be appealed.
"We would intend to take this appeal as high as possible," True said.
The verdict, which the jury reached in less than 21/2 hours, delivers a blow to the political future of Grimes, who was once seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, although no evidence was presented that suggested Grimes knew about the illegal contributions.
It also wounds two Democratic Party stalwarts who have had a hand in campaigns since at least the 1970s. Lundergan served two terms as chairman of the state party and built up control over a faction of the party. Emmons had worked on hundreds of campaigns from the state House to the U.S. Senate.
The verdict caused Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, to appoint a commonwealth's attorney to investigate potential state campaign finance violations that were used as evidence in the case.
"Given today's verdict, the Office of the Attorney General is in the process of appointing a commonwealth's attorney that will have the jurisdiction to independently evaluate evidence from the federal trial and take any steps that are warranted under state law," said Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown.
For nearly five weeks, lawyers defending Lundergan and Emmons threw everything they had at the jury. They kept government witnesses on the stand for hours, searching for holes in their testimony and trying to convince jurors that any potential illegal payments were honest missteps.
"You don't convict people for mistakes," True told jurors in his closing argument.
The jury sided with government prosecutors, who made the case that Lundergan and Emmons knew exactly what they were doing when they declined to bill the campaign for various expenses in 2013 and 2014. Evidence showed Lundergan was paying Emmons $20,000 a month in 2013 as Grimes' campaign was getting off the ground.
Their assertion was bolstered by evidence suggesting Lundergan made improper payments to support Grimes' state campaigns for secretary of state in 2011 and 2015.
That evidence included that Lundergan gave $20,000 cash and a $25,000 check with the subject line "Boy Scouts" to the government's key witness, former Grimes campaign manager Jonathan Hurst, in 2015. The alleged state campaign finance violations have not resulted in any state charges against Lundergan.
"Innocent mistakes do not happen over a four year period, repeatedly," Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew T. Boone said in his closing argument.
Defense attorneys attempted to keep prosecutors from using evidence about the state races, but U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove allowed prosecutors to present it to the jury. True said the evidence was damaging to Lundergan and Emmons.
"Terrible," True said. "Really created a challenge when that evidence came in."
The decision to allow that evidence is likely to be part of the appeal by Lundergan and Emmons.
Over the course of the trial, defense attorneys attacked the credibility of Hurst, calling him a "monster," and painting him as a manipulative liar who abused his close relationship with the Lundergan family for financial gain. However, Hurst's attorney, Scott C. Cox of Louisville, said Thursday that Hurst had told the truth to prosecutors, the federal grand jury and the trial jury, which was reflected in the verdict.
"Jonathan Hurst has been unfairly maligned over the last three weeks in federal court," Cox said. "Jonathan never did anything wrong."
Lundergan was convicted of a felony in 1989 for "improperly using his influence to gain a state contract," according to the Associated Press, but that conviction was overturned on appeal.
Defense attorneys had argued that there was no reason for Lundergan to try to illegally funnel money into the campaign because Grimes raised more than $2.5 million in the first quarter of the campaign. Boone said that while the campaign eventually had a lot of money, it did not have much early on, giving Lundergan a powerful motive to under-bill the campaign to make Grimes appear as a serious challenger to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.
Prosecutors said the case was important because actions by Lundergan and Emmons undermined the integrity of elections.
"The simplest explanation for this is that Jerry Lundergan just didn't care about the law," Boone said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.