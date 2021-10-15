With jobs open in nearly every local industry, employers are looking for new ways to draw in prospective employees.
West Kentucky Workforce and the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation partnered to connect local businesses with the juniors and seniors at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center earlier this week at the Exploration Expo.
Molly Deahl, the business liaison with the West Kentucky Workforce, said the expo was a way to introduce students interested in a career and tech field to local employers in that field.
“There are so many different programs out here available,” she said. “Just kind of creating a pathway for students to take once they graduate to some of these local employers, and make sure they know some of the industries available right in their back yard.”
Kylee Gauthier, a senior at Hopkins County Central, said the expo is a good chance for the students to visit all the businesses and get a feel for what the workforce opportunities are.
Julianna Brasher, also a senior at Hopkins County Central, said with it being their senior year, it gives them an idea of what to look for when they graduate.
Deahl said she contacted businesses that had skill sets in the same areas the students at the CTC were studying. She said some of the businesses at Wednesday’s event were Webstaurants, IMS, Warrior Coal, Hibbs Electromechanical, and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
“We wanted to highlight the local employers because there are so many,” said Deahl. “Not everyone is meant to go to school for a two- or four-year degree, so some of these businesses are hiring right out of school.”
Madisonville Community College was also at the event talking about some of the short-term training and certificates that they offer.
Fiera Pettus, from Madisonville Health and Rehab, was giving out applications for those interested in being a certified nursing assistant and for the dietary and housekeeping jobs. She said the dietary and housekeeping jobs start hiring at 16.
“That is an alternative from working at a fast-food restaurant, so I have actually run out of applications for that,” said Pettus.
She said the expo is very important, especially with everything businesses have gone through with COVID-19.
“We have people out of jobs, looking for jobs, and in the nursing home we need care 24/7,” said Pettus. “Today’s event is really important because we need to get these kids into the workforce. We need to get them a job.”
Dustin Blanchard, from Warrior Coal, said the event is a good way for the students to understand what is available in their community and to find out what jobs are open and what employers are seeking employees.
Deahl said she is hoping to take the expo to the high schools so every senior can get an idea of what jobs are available in the community.
