Holiday meals have a way of bringing families and communities together. Each year, the Hopkins County School district invites students and their families to all locations for a Thanksgiving meal. All student meals are at no charge -- every breakfast and lunch, not only holiday specials.
Families at West Broadway Elementary School were treated to a full Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. The meal featured turkey and all the normal trimmings.
"I think the dressing was awesome," said Faith Whitmer, mother to WBES student Christopher Blake,
5. "I love how they have it set up this year. It's nice to sit down and enjoy a quiet lunch with your kids."
The gym at WBES was transformed into a dining hall. Each table was candle-lit and adorned with Thanksgiving turkeys made and decorated by kindergarten, first and second grade classes.
Drinks were served at each table by fifth grade students who take part in the school's workforce program, which helps teach job skills to students.
WBES Family Resource Coordinator Julie Faulk said they served not only the student body, which has an enrollment of 352, but also around 480 guests.
"Parents and grandparents love it; it's one of their favorite things," she said. "They love to come and sit; it has the music and the candlelight. It's a fun little out dining kind of atmosphere, more than a school lunch."
The district enjoys serving its holiday meals, said Jennifer Brown, the assistant to the district food services director. She said the district prepares 6,800 meals for Thanksgiving. They serve more than 2,700 pounds of turkey. Daily, the schools serve 4,600 meals.
"This is a big increase," said Brown. "There are a lot of people in the community that don't have a Thanksgiving meal anymore. This dinner provides the time - it's not about the academics, it's not about a sports event - it's simply come and enjoy some quality time around the table with your kids or grandkids, aunts or uncles."
This year was WEBS Principal Wendy Eaves' first Thanksgiving luncheon in an elementary setting. Eaves said that she was excited and nervous about her first go-around. Ultimately, she loved seeing parents interact with their kids and the impact it creates for her school.
"The parents are very involved with their kids," she said. "They want to come, they want to do things with them, which is what I like to see."
Parental involvement is huge, said Faulk.
"When you have parental involvement, the kids do better. Because we have a connection with our parents. If there is ever a problem, it's easy to communicate with them," she said. "They know me, I know them, and when parents come into this school, and they get to know you, it's just a better relationship."
The district hosts holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas each year.
"I think anytime you bring the community and school together, I think it's a good thing for both the school and the community," said Faulk.
Look at your specific school calendar to know when the dates are for special meals. Also, watch for mailer invitations so you can know when and how to participate.
