Six Republican primary races top a 2022 primary election that could be as busy as any other in Hopkins County. With three Democrat primaries as well as to non-partisan races, every registered voter in Hopkins County should have at least one vote to cast this year.
Republican Primary
A field of five candidates seek to unseat incumbent 1st District Senator Rand Paul. He will face Arnold Blankenship, Valerie “Dr. Val” Frederick, Paul V. Hamilton, John Schess and Tami L. Stanfield.
Incumbent State Sen. Robert M. “Robby” Mills will face Michael McDonald of Henderson and Roxan Lynn Ashby of Madisonville.
David L. Sharp, D. Wade Williams and Bobby Girvin will seek the party’s nomination for the newly formed 4th District State Representative.
Aaron Garrett will seek to unseat Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield.
There will be two primaries for Hopkins County magistrates. Incumbent Ronnie Noel will face James Carr Trice while Hannah Miner Myers will see competition from Ryan W. Stallins.
Democrat Primary
Leading the democrat ticket are four candidates looking for a shot to face the Republican candidate for Senate in November. They are Joshua Wesley Blanton St, Charles Booker, Rugh Gao and John Merrill.
Hopkins County Attorney Byron L. Hobgood will face Ronnie Heady for the Democrat nomination for the State Representative seat.
Magistrate Charlie G. Beshears will face James “Perry” Utley for the 6th magisterial district.
Non-Partisan Primary
In non-partisan voting, Kim Poe Gilliam, Randall L. Hardesty and Kenneth R. Root will contend for the 4th Judicial District, second division District Judge’s position.
For voters in Madisonville, three candidates will compete for a shot at two spots on the November general election ballot for the city of Madisonville’s Ward 2 council seat. Incumbent Tony Space will face Amy Starr Sherman and Jimmy Young. The top two vote getters will face each other in November.
