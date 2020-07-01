The 2020 primary election season is officially over, and the certified results were released Tuesday evening.
Hopkins County was awaiting 1,119 mail-in ballots when polls closed on Election Day, June 23, which was the delayed date of the primary election.
Residents had several opportunities to vote: a mobile voting unit that visited all cities in the county, a drive-thru booth at the clerk’s office, mail-in ballots and a consolidated in-person polling location at the Ballard Convention Center.
In all, 1,557 votes were cast at the Ballard Convention Center on Election Day. The total votes in Hopkins County counted by 6 p.m. June 23 stood at 7,623. Hopkins County had 35,244 registered voters, giving the county a turnout of 21.6% as of Tuesday. The number of voters increased to 8,329 voters and a 23.6% turnout by Tuesday night.
The primary election featured primary races for Republican and Democratic candidates for president and U.S. senator, and a nonpartisan race for the court of appeals, but no true local races within the county were on the delayed primary ballot.
Donald Trump was the only name on the ballot for Republican candidate and Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, though many other names appeared as an option.
In Hopkins County, Trump received 2,785 votes compared with 228 uncommitted. The Democratic candidate for president that led in the county was Biden with 2,843 votes while 1,059 remain uncommitted. Both men won Kentucky’s nominations.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell faced a light primary challenge from several opponents. In Hopkins, McConnell led handily with 2,445 votes, compared to just 200 votes from his closest competitor, Wesley Morgan.
A crowded and highly-contested field of Democrats sought the party’s nomination for U.S. Senate, including Jimmy Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew Maynard, Amy McGrath, Eric Rothmuller, John Sharpensteen, Bennie Smith and Mary Ann Tobin. McGrath led Booker 2,447 to 1,323 in Hopkins County.
McGrath and McConnell will face off in November.
In the nonpartisan race for judge for the 1st Appellate District of the Court of Appeals are Rene Williams, Chris McNeill, Jenny Hines and Jason Coltharp. With Hopkins County results so far, McNeill led with 2,474. Williams and Hines were close with 1,976 and 1,934 respectively.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said she and her staff have faced several kinks in programs from the State Board of Elections and the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office. Cloern’s office received calls from seven voters who received a letter notifying them to verify their signature. The issue was that the letters weren’t received by some voters until late Monday, which was past the deadline for signature verification.
Only 14 Hopkins Countians were mailed the letters asking the voter to match up their signature on their ballot with signature on their driver’s license or voter registration card.
Cloern and the Hopkins County Board of Elections opened a voting machine Tuesday to accommodate those voters. Out of the seven who called the office, five did not want to verify their signature and cast their vote, while two did.
Cloern said she has no guidance on how the general election will go and she asks the community to keep an eye out for what’s to come.
