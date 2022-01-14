Madisonville received a $10,000 Cyber Security Preparedness Grant from the Kentucky League of Cities in order to help cover some of the costs towards improving the city’s security infrastructure.
“This grant will go a long way to help pay,” Madisonville IT Director, Jeff Bell said. “It will cost roughly $40,000. We budgeted the first $30,000, so this will help to pay for the rest.”
Cyber security aims to reduce the risk of cyber attacks and protects against the unauthorized exploitation of systems, networks and technologies. It protects devices and data from malware and getting viruses.
The cyber security in Madisonville will cover and provide software protection for the entire city, every department, all of McCoy Avenue, City Hall and the Police and Fire Departments.
“It (the grant money) came at the right time because we haven’t started paying for the service yet.”
According to Bell, they are implementing the second phase of the cyber security project now and it is projected to be completed by the first week of February.
