A Wisconsin man was arrested on Friday after Madisonville Police say he led them on a car chase that ended in a single vehicle accident.
According to a release from MPD, an officer was on I-69 when he observed a 2010 Chevy Suburban traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle passed the officer, he reported seeing the driver appearing to be slumped over and not wearing a seat belt. The officer also reported that he witnessed the vehicle cross the center line and nearly cause an accident near Exit 111.
The officer said he activated his lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued south until reaching exit 92, where it exited onto Charleston Road. At that point the officer says the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee. While attempting to make a turn onto Highway 70, the driver lost control and wrecked.
Arriving on the scene immediately after the accident, officers were able to take Caleb Schumacher, 18 of Orfordville, WI into custody. Officers say he advised that he did not have an operator’s license and that he had drugs inside the vehicle. Police say he also told them that he had marijuana in his system.
Police report finding several bags of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, along with an unspecified amount of currency.
Schumacher was charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and reckless driving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.