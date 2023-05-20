A little over a month before the 2022-2023 campaign ends, United Way of the Coalfield has reached 89% of its $200,000 campaign goal.
Dee Padgett, the UWC interim executive director, said the past few years have been hard on fundraisers, but this year has been good.
“I am pleasantly surprised,” she said.
Although the current campaign ends on June 30, and a new campaign year will begin on July 1, she believes UWC will get even closer to its goal.
“These companies and individuals will give money throughout the end of 23, so sometimes that goal is met closer in December,” said Padgett.“It may be later in the year because of the way their payroll deduction is set up.”
While several businesses have yet to campaign or donate this year, she said she can always count on companies like Kentucky Utilities, Atmos Energy, Carhartt, and GE to offer matches to employee fundraisers.
“That is always a blessing,” said Padgett.
The money raised during this campaign year will fund partner agencies next year. She said the allocations committee is working through the applications to determine where the money would do the most good.
Padgett mentioned she is also working on a list of support groups for the Hopkins and Muhlenberg county areas. She said the list would consist of faith-based, health-related, and non-health-related groups.
“I think it will be very helpful to the community to know what support groups are available for their families’ needs,” she said.
If anyone knows of any support groups in either Hopkins or Muhlenberg counties, contact Dee Padgett at the United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
