People arriving early at Evansville's Swonder Ice Arena Saturday night knew this would be no ordinary hockey game.
A giant U.S. flag flew above the entrance, supported by firetrucks from Perry Township and Newburgh, Indiana. Inside was an evening to show support for a Madisonville firefighter who lost his baby daughter in September.
"It's good to see -- good having the support from your friends, your family and the community," Cade Eli said.
Eli's daughter Emmalynn died one month after birth, while waiting for a heart transplant in Nashville. The girl developed an enlarged heart in the womb. Even before she died, the Evansville Hoses amateur team of firefighters offered to play a benefit game to help the family.
"We're very thankful that the Evansville hockey team would think of us and our firefighter in our time of need," Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said between periods. He noted medical bills are still arriving, weeks after Emmalynn died.
Eli said the last few weeks have been hard for his wife, family and him.
"Just working through it," he said. "But we've had a lot of help, a lot of support, a lot of people that we can talk to when we need to talk with somebody."
The evening included a silent auction and raffle in the arena concourse, organized by the Patrick Rudd Project. People could bid on 57 different items, with some donated items worth more than $100.
The Hoses have played a series of games in recent years to help first responders in need around the region. The team includes Matt Statdfield, who works as a firefighter in Murray.
See Benefits/Page B3
"We've raised about $30,000 in proceeds," Statdfield said afterward in the locker room.
Kelly Forbes with the Patrick Rudd Project said Monday that the ticket sales, silent auction and raffle combined to bring about $3,500.
Madisonville has its share of hockey fans. In fact, Police Chief Chris Taylor keeps an Evansville puck on his desk. But the fire chief said no one from Madisonville took to the ice Saturday night.
"For most of the guys, this is only the first or second hockey game they ever saw," Dunning said.
What they saw was a condensed 45-minute contest. The play was friendly, with no hard hitting -- except for one moment late in the second period, when Evansville's Logan Beaven took a high stick to the face.
"He just lost a tooth," said a medic waiting to help him at rinkside. Beaven was ready to share the damage, showing a smart phone photo in the locker room after the game.
The homestanding Hoses were humbled, unable to score until only two seconds remained. Despite dressing only 10 players, the visiting St. Louis Backdraft won the game 3-1. But on this Hockey Night in Indiana, the real number-one stars were in the stands.
"It's been horrible," Eli said. "But I feel like my people have made it as good as they could ... There's no way I could ever pay them back."
