The Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board approved $1 million in allocated funding to go toward the joint sports complex project at their meeting last Thursday.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the $1 million commitment from the committee is needed to move forward with the project.
“That will allow us to go ahead and get started on the dirt work,” he said.
Cotton talked about discussions that have been had with the county for the estimated numbers for the project.
“When we went into discussions with the county, we put in a dollar amount of $12 million which is what we were anticipating,” he said. “Some of these estimated numbers came in at $10 million, which is why $12 million was a safe number for us. What we have done is agreed to do a two-thirds and one-thirds split, where the county will take $8 million of that and the city will take $4 million of that if everybody is still on board with that.”
Cotton also said that the committee currently has around $1.6 million in reserves for a cash balance, and that total could increase as revenue from the Restaurant Tax in the city continues to come in.
“If we can take $1 million of that and move it into a fund for a sports complex, that means we would only have a debt service of $3 million,” he said. “I do have a proposal in the budget numbers, and the way we have looked at it is that it will be roughly around a $31,000 payment for $3 million depending on how we set it up.”
The committee also heard projections for operational costs with the mayor adding that the projections were “aggressive”.
“We came up with what we felt like were very aggressive numbers, and even inflated numbers, for operational costs,” said Cotton. “That was $31,000 for debt service and $50,000 for the operational costs.”
Also, according to Cotton, the complex will need some time to start bringing in money.
“The first three years, it will not be a money maker,” said Cotton, adding that other places the city had visited with sport complexes started seeing a profit around year two. “The projections we have received is that it would be year four before we would start seeing an even number, and that depends on how many tournaments we can have, how many memberships you can have, how many sponsorships you can get and how many rentals you get.”
According to the agreement between the city and the county, once the complex opens the agreement with the county states that all revenue coming into the facility goes towards operations first, and any profit will go into a one-third and two-third split to help with debt services.
“When I say $50,000, we are estimating $24,000 to be our revenue as we are starting,” said Cotton. “That $24,000 in revenue ends up being deducted from the $50,000 that I proposed as operating expenses, so one of the other things there is that we own our own water, sewer and power, so the city will be absorbing the utility piece of that, and that is all part of that operational expense.”
