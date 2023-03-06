On Tuesday, Feb. 28, a juvenile was crossing the street in Madisonville when she was struck by a motorist. By chance, the accident happened in front of two Madisonville Fire Department vehicles, and fire fighters were allowed to treat the girl until an ambulance arrived.
According to reports from MFD and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office, a young girl with a backpack and lunchbox was attempting to cross the street at the corner of North Main and Federal Street last Tuesday.
Fire fighters reported seeing the young girl attempting to cross from the east side of North Main to the west, when traffic on the north bound lanes stopped to allow her to cross the street. Fire fighters, who were in the turning lane, say they attempted to flag her down, but could not get her attention. She stepped clear of the firetruck and into the path of a southbound vehicle, which had not stopped.
The report from MFD say that the juvenile was thrown into the air and came to rest in the turning lane. Her lunchbox had become wrapped around her neck and had to be removed. Firefighters also cut off her backpack so that she could be secured to the backboard and a “C-collar” could be applied.
She was “awake and alert” when the ambulance arrived to take her to the emergency room. She was complaining of pain in her left foot and ankle.
MPD determined that the driver of the car’s visibility had been obscured by the fire trucks in the turning lane and that she had no way of knowing that the northboard lanes had stopped and waved the girl across.
