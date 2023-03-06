On Tuesday, Feb. 28, a juvenile was crossing the street in Madisonville when she was struck by a motorist. By chance, the accident happened in front of two Madisonville Fire Department vehicles, and fire fighters were allowed to treat the girl until an ambulance arrived.

According to reports from MFD and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office, a young girl with a backpack and lunchbox was attempting to cross the street at the corner of North Main and Federal Street last Tuesday.

