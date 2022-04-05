World Changers will be coming to Madisonville and Hopkins County this summer, and right now is the time for local residents who could use a helping hand to get their name on the list. The program will provide minor exterior help with homes and property, as well as beautification projects.
The World Changers program began in the 1990s as a way of providing high school students with meaningful opportunities and experiences in the mission field. Students travel to various location across the country and perform minor maintenance and beautification projects on homes of those in need, while sharing their faith and witness. Students are equipped and encouraged to build relationships with homeowners and community members in hopes of sharing the Gospel.
Two groups of World Changers will be coming to Hopkins County in 2022. Teams will be in Madisonville from June 27 through July 2, and elsewhere in Hopkins County from July 11 through 16.
“Applications (for the city) are ready to be picked up at city hall,” said Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue. “We will accept them from now until May 1. The application is for beautification, but we will also do some wheelchair ramps and maybe some other help.”
There are nine teams coming to Madisonville and all applications will be reviewed to maximize the work that can be done while they are in town.
You can also register a project through the World Changers’ website at: https://www.world-changers.net/courses/disaster-relief-hopkins-county%2C-ky.
