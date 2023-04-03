IMG_20230403_115445_3.jpg

MFD and MPD both responded to a house fire on West Jagoe in Madisonville on Sunday morning around 8:20 a.m. Police were still on the scene early Sunday afternoon.

 Shanda Hughes

Madisonville Police were called in on Sunday morning to investigate a house fire on West Jagoe Street.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Madisonville Fire Department received a call from a citizen regarding a structure fire. When fire fighters arrived on the scene, they noticed a small amount of smoke from from the building. They also found a “vacant tag” on the front door of the residence.

