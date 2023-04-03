Madisonville Police were called in on Sunday morning to investigate a house fire on West Jagoe Street.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Madisonville Fire Department received a call from a citizen regarding a structure fire. When fire fighters arrived on the scene, they noticed a small amount of smoke from from the building. They also found a “vacant tag” on the front door of the residence.
Using thermal imaging cameras, fire fighters were able to determine that a floor furnace could be seen lying in the crawl space of the house below what appeared to be burned out flooring.
MFD extinguished the fire and called Madisonville Utilities to the scene to be sure natural gas and electric service were disconnected. Fire fighters then turned the scene over to police to investigate the potential cause of the blaze.
According to a release issued on Monday by the Madisonville Police Department, officers say they were able to make contact with the home owner, Mark Yarbrough. Police say Yarbrough told them he had been painting the inside of the house, and had covered the floor furnace to avoid getting paint into it.
Investigation into the blaze is still ongoing.
