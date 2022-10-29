In a time when the country is divided, the Hopkins County Central High, Madisonville North Hopkins High, and James Maddison Middle school choirs are performing a “Stronger Together” program.
The program will be comprised of songs that focus on inner strength and unity among people. The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2010 College Drive.
Liam Coursey, the choral director at North and JMMS, said music is a universal language with the power to change lives. When planning the school year and concerts, the goal was to use that power to spread a message of unity across Hopkins County.
“The texts being sung in “Stronger Together” illustrate this message perfectly, and it makes for a wonderful start to this new era of musical unity between choirs in the Hopkins County School District,” he said. “Our students have fully embraced this and are so excited to share this message with an audience.”
Kelly Oliver, the choral director at Central, said they wanted to have this concert to showcase the talents of their wonderful students who have worked hard and are excited to perform for the community.
“It is the goal of both HCCHS and MNHHS to continue the celebration of the arts as previously done by our school Choir programs in the past,” she said. “It is important to all students and directors that our ensembles are featured together. In doing so, it is our hope that a demonstration of unity between our respective places of learning is displayed before the town in which we are so proud to live.”
Coursey added that he hopes everyone involved will see that acts of kindness and steps toward unity can come in any shape or size and still matter.
“We hope that people see the talent that lies in students from all across the county, just looking for opportunities to be let out,” he said. “The students may have different mascots, but they have one common goal.”
The community is invited to the free event. For more information, call 270-821-2787 or visit the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts office.
