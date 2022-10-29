In a time when the country is divided, the Hopkins County Central High, Madisonville North Hopkins High, and James Maddison Middle school choirs are performing a “Stronger Together” program.

The program will be comprised of songs that focus on inner strength and unity among people. The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2010 College Drive.

