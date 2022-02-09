COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County have significantly declined since last week.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 494 new COVID-19 cases compared to the week before with 1,403 cases. There were 232 COVID-19-related deaths as of Monday.
The Kentucky COVID-19 website has Hopkins County classified as red with an incident rate of 125.6. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. The incident rate is a significant drop even from Monday, when Hopkins County was at 205.9.
During Monday’s COVID-19 update, Kentucky Gov.Andy Beshear said there has been a substantial decrease in Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases.
“We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact,” he said. “This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said while new cases are down, the hospital is still seeing a large number of patients. The severe illness and hospitalizations tend to trail positive tests by seven to 14 days, so they expect to see hospital numbers decreasing soon.
The hospital reported 42 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with 10 being vaccinated and 32 unvaccinated. There were seven COVID patients in the Critical Care Unit one was vaccinated and six were unvaccinated.
Quinn said they are hearing talk from national health agencies that the United States may be getting closer to the endemic stage with COVID-19 and phasing out of the pandemic stage. Things can change as viruses are allowed to alter themselves and evolve.
“We think it is encouraging that the world is not experiencing another deadly wave at this time, so we hope to have the opportunity to begin to figure out how we live with COVID-19 as safely as we can while getting back to the “normal” things we all enjoy,” said Quinn.
Many diseases have been eradicated throughout history, but vaccine uptake was generally higher for those, she said. Vaccination rates annually for the flu are low across some populations, which is one reason we still have to deal with it.
“It would not surprise us if we see an annual need for Covid-19 vaccine just as we do for flu, especially in those vulnerable and more at-risk populations such as the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions, and children,” said Quinn.
Washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a mask do still help in lessening the chance of getting COVID-19 from other people, but they also help prevent the spread of flu, colds, strep infections, and other illnesses.
“I think the COVID pandemic has helped us to remember to think of others in this way more than we have in some time,” said Quinn.
To make an appointment for a vaccine, booster, or pediatric vaccine dose, contact the Baptist Health Deaconess Family Medicine Residency at 270-825-6680. The Urgent Care clinics in Madisonville and Powderly are open for COVID-19 testing.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
