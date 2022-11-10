Born and raised in Madisonville, Ellis Traylor is a man who loves his country and is proud of where he came from, where he has been, and the small rural Kentucky town that he still calls home today.
Traylor, born December 16, 1937, in Hopkins County, joined the U.S. Army in 1956. He spent 20 months serving in Germany and the rest of his time at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas, in the town of Fort Smith, as an infantry man.
“During the Berlin Crisis, with President Kennedy, I was in the 100s Division Unit,” Traylor said. “I served three and a half years or so with most of my time spent in Germany, and it was something I will never forget.”
During his time in the Army, Traylor shared that he did a lot of training of other soldiers. Married in 1960 and after the birth of his daughter in August, he got called back in September.
“When I got called back I was there to train troops and for basic training. In Germany, course we was stationed in Berlin, and traveled to all different towns, we went all over. I was in the Second Armor Division. I have nothing but good feelings for it (his time in the Army). Course you got good days and bad days, whether you’re in it or not. I don’t regret it at all.”
Madisonville resident, and friend, Libby Spencer has spent the past few years really getting to know Ellis Traylor.
“Ellis Traylor isn’t just a hero because of his service to our country, he is a hero for simply being who he is. Mr. Traylor is a man with a heart of gold. We began as co-workers at the City of Madisonville in 2019 and now we are more like family. It was an honor to join Mr. Traylor during his recent Honor Flight to Washington D.C to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice,” Spencer said.
“We flew from Evansville to Washington, and Libby Spencer was my guardian for the trip. We veterans went out and got to see the memorials and this nation’s Capitol. It was a great trip,” Traylor said.
Ashley Galvan, another friend of Ellis shared that they became acquainted earlier this year and since, they have formed a wonderful friendship.
“Ellis is a wholesome man who loves his country and community,” Galvan said. “Some days Ellis and I spend time talking about my late grandfather State Representative Bill Brinkley and their shared love for pie, or he is giving me words of wisdom that someday I will share. Ellis has lived and continues to live a life of love and compassion for people and his dedication to the America is monumental.”
When asked how he likes to spend Veteran’s Day each year, he said, “simple”.
“I like to remember. A lot of them from the 100 Division aren’t from here and I don’t get to see them often. There was about 25 of us, but now, a lot of them have gone to be with The Lord. There’s not many of us left. I go to the Memorial Service at the park on North Main. I go there a lot and on Memorial Day too. I don’t wear anything showing I’m a Veteran, I guess you could say I’m a little flashy,” Traylor said with a laugh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.