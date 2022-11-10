TRAYLOR

Ellis Traylor is seen here in Washington D.C. in front of the war memorial wall. Traylor was part of the Honor Flight that flew from Evansville, IN, to Washington D.C. this past spring.

 Photo submitted

Born and raised in Madisonville, Ellis Traylor is a man who loves his country and is proud of where he came from, where he has been, and the small rural Kentucky town that he still calls home today.

Traylor, born December 16, 1937, in Hopkins County, joined the U.S. Army in 1956. He spent 20 months serving in Germany and the rest of his time at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas, in the town of Fort Smith, as an infantry man.

