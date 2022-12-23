Christmas decorations are out all across Hopkins County, but one particular Santa Claus on Marty Drive in Madisonville comes with quite the back story...and a long history. The custom made cutout dates back to the 1940s.
On the front lawn of 2035 Marty Drive, old Saint Nick is standing next to a ladder with lights running up and down the ladder rails.
Bobby Brown, the co-owner of the Santa, said the cutout was originally created by his wife, Helen Jane’s, family when they moved to South Main Street in Madisonville in the 1940s. Helen Jane was about three years old.
At that time the United States was still dealing with the shortages of goods and supplies that came along with World War II, and Christmas decorations weren’t high on the priority list for American factories.
“You couldn’t buy stuff, so her father had the Santa Claus made, and they put it up in the front yard,” said Brown.
Elby and Helen Masoncup, his in-laws, kept Santa Claus as a Christmas decoration until Helen Jane outgrew Santa Claus. Helen Jane and Bobby married in 1958, and they used it as a Christmas decoration until their children got too big for Santa Claus, then they stored it.
“We had a notion to take it out this year, wash it off, and put it out front again,” said Brown. “This is the first year we have used it in 30 years or longer.”
He said the cutout did require a few minor repairs after all of the years in storage, but it was still in good shape.
A lot of people have said that Santa Claus reminds them of the classic Coca-Cola Santa Claus commercials, and the resemblance is definitely there.
Brown added they will probably continue to use the cutout for the next few years until they decide to pass it to the next generation.
Santa Claus can be seen at 2035 Marty wDrive in Madisonville.
