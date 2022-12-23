Christmas decorations are out all across Hopkins County, but one particular Santa Claus on Marty Drive in Madisonville comes with quite the back story...and a long history. The custom made cutout dates back to the 1940s.

On the front lawn of 2035 Marty Drive, old Saint Nick is standing next to a ladder with lights running up and down the ladder rails.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.