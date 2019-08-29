by The Paducah Sun
State Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, prefiled a bill Aug. 20 that would allow sports betting at any horse racing track or off-track wagering facility.
Bill Request 236 builds on two previously filed bills that Carroll proposed over the last couple of legislative sessions. He introduced the bills in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, commonly known as PASPA, in May 2018.
BR 236 would use the revenue generated from sports wagering to fund education and the Kentucky Retirement Systems. It would define terms and establish a state gaming commission to be appointed by the governor. It would also:
• Establish penalties for tampering with the outcome of a sporting event.
• Establish a sports wagering distribution trust fund.
• Impose an excise tax on sports wagering at 25% of net sports wagering receipts.
• Amend several existing state statutes to include sports wagering.
The 2020 legislative session will begin Jan. 8 in Frankfort.
"Because of the General Assembly's failure to act on this, despite numerous opportunities, Kentucky continues to lose revenue daily that could be funding our schools and ailing pension systems," Carroll said in a news release. "Frankly, our residents are now vulnerable to an unregulated sports wagering market."
The bill requires a majority of the revenue generated from sports wagering to be deposited into the Kentucky Employees Retirement Systems Non-Hazardous and Kentucky Teachers' Retirement Systems proportionally. The Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship also will benefit, with the remaining revenue going toward horse racing development funds.
Following the Supreme Court's PAPSA ruling, eight states passed sports wagering legislation, including Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.
According to the website thelines.com, those states collected $144.22 million in revenue in the first five months of 2019. New Jersey led those states by bringing in $100 million in revenue in that time, while Pennsylvania was second at $17 million and Mississippi third at $13.8 million.
Nevada, where land-based sports gambling has been legal since 1949, led the nation with $115.9 million in revenue in the first five months of 2019.
Arkansas and New York began allowing land-based wagering in July. No revenue figures were available for those states. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, Tennessee and Virginia also have passed legislation legalizing domestic sports gambling.
Bevin administration files motion to remove judge from 'sickout' case over Facebook like
By Joe Sonka
Louisville Courier Journal
The Bevin administration filed a motion Tuesday to remove Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd from the teacher "sickout" lawsuit, arguing he disqualified himself by "liking" a Facebook post supportive of Andy Beshear's campaign for governor.
Shepherd is the judge presiding over Attorney General Beshear's lawsuit challenging Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson's subpoenas to 10 school districts. The cabinet was seeking the names of teachers who participated in sickouts that closed schools during the legislative session this year.
According to the motion filed by Bevin's general counsel, Stephen Pitt, Shepherd liked a photo posted on Facebook by state Rep. Chris Harris, D-Pikeville, on Friday, in which the legislator stated he was "honored to sign a pledge card to vote for the Beshear/Coleman ticket in November."
Beshear is the Democratic nominee for governor who is challenging Gov. Matt Bevin in the election this fall.
Because of the Facebook like, Pitt's motion states, Shepherd's court "has demonstrated an inability to set aside politics to preserve the integrity of the judiciary. For that reason, it must disqualify itself from further presiding over this action."
Shepherd declined to comment on the motion Tuesday.
Beshear called it "yet another absurd attack by an out-of-control governor."
"Matt Bevin and his labor secretary have recently announced their 'findings' that over 1,000 Kentucky teachers broke the law. Now Bevin is trying to prevent the courts from giving those same teachers due process. Matt Bevin needs to stop attacking teachers, judges and his own lieutenant governor," Beshear said in a statement.
Bevin has publicly criticized Shepherd on numerous occasions during his first term, referring to him as a "partisan hack."
This motion is also not the first time the Bevin administration has sought to discredit Shepherd over a Facebook post.
In September 2018, Bevin posted a video criticizing Shepherd for clicking that he was "interested" in a Facebook event in Frankfort that involved a protest against legislators who voted for a pension bill that was supported by the governor.
A motion by the Bevin administration to the Kentucky Supreme Court in the lawsuit challenging that pension bill also made a reference to that Facebook event in its footnotes.
Shepherd told the Courier Journal at the time that his response was not an endorsement of the event or an indication that he would attend, as he lived two blocks away from the event and only wanted information about how to avoid the crowd.
Ark Encounter sued by a Kentucky board of education for undervalued property
By Ben Tobin
Louisville Courier Journal
The Grant County Board of Education has sued Ark Encounter and the county's property valuation administrator for undervaluing the life-size replica of Noah's Ark in Northern Kentucky.
This undervalued property has allowed Ark Encounter to underpay taxes owed to the board, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Grant Circuit Court on July 1.
For the 2017 tax year, the Grant County PVA assessed Ark Encounter's property at $48,068,200.
However, the board challenged this number in a 2018 appeal to the Grant County Board of Assessment Appeals. Using statements and documents generated by Ark Encounter, the board said the property has a true fair cash value of $130 million, which is more than 2.7 times the original valuation.
Why does this property valuation matter to the board? Taxes.
Ark Encounter paid the board $275,911.47 for the 2017 tax year. But if the property had been valued higher, the board said that it would have gotten approximately $746,200 from Ark Encounter -- which is more than $470,000 of what it actually received.
According to the lawsuit, the Grant County Board of Assessment Appeals denied the board's requested reassessment of the property. The board subsequently appealed this decision with the Kentucky Claims Commission, which in turn granted a motion to dismiss the tax appeal jointly filed by Ark Encounter and the Grant County PVA.
The board is looking to have this decision reversed and to be recognized to have standing to appeal the assessment of Ark Encounter's property.
Donald Ruberg, the attorney representing the board in the lawsuit, told the Courier Journal that the Ark Encounter's property is "without a doubt" worth more than what the PVA valued it at.
He pointed to an affidavit from Ark Encounter's accounting firm filed with the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority that said construction and other start-up costs for the Ark amounted to more than $72 million.
"I don't think there's any ill motive or bad intent," Ruberg said. "The PVA has just never been trained to assess arks. I don't know of any PVA in the commonwealth that could."
Meanwhile, Ark Encounter filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit on July 23.
Grant County PVA Eli Anderson deferred all questions to the county's attorney, Stephen L. Bates II, when contacted by the Courier Journal. The attorney declined to comment.
Melany Ethridge, a spokeswoman for Ark Encounter's parent company, Answers in Genesis, said that the company has no comment "other than to say that as required by law, we have been faithfully paying our property taxes each year as assessed by the county's PVA, and these monies have greatly benefited the school district."
The Courier Journal could not reach representatives of the Grant County Board of Education for comment on multiple attempts.
This isn't Ark Encounter's only lawsuit. The owners of the five-story museum replica of Noah's Ark, which was founded in 2016, sued its insurers earlier this year for refusing to cover rain damage.
Another lawsuit: Owners of biblical replica of Noah's ark sue over ... rain damage
Noah's Ark is the vessel in the Genesis flood narrative through which God spares Noah, his family and two of each of the world's animals from a world-engulfing flood.
Ark Encounter says its version in Williamstown was built to the dimensions in the Bible and is the largest timber-frame structure in the world.
Sheriff warns deadly, illegal pills circulating in community
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday morning warning the community of an ongoing investigation based on credible information about a dangerous drug in the community that looks like a prescription drug obtained by a pharmacy--but is not.
According to the statement, the pills look like "Xanax bars," which are typically prescribed by a physician to treat anxiety, but are actually purchased illegally from overseas and contain Fentanyl--a dangerous drug even in trace amounts.
"Xanax bars are popular amongst our youth who experiment with pharmaceutical drugs. If they consume a pill laced with Fentanyl, an overdose or death is likely to occur," Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire warned. "Parents, please talk to your preteens and teens about this dangerous drug. We do want want this poison to be the death of anyone, especially our kids."
