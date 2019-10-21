A statement by Attorney General Andy Beshear, referencing the January 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, in Kentucky's most recent gubernatorial debate touched off criticism from local and state politicians, and a subsequent rebuttal from former officials.
Near the end of Tuesday's debate at the University of Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin invoked the shooting when asked about funding school safety, referencing a bracelet he said was given by family of some of the shooting victims.
After Bevin's comments, Beshear said he had also spoken with victim families, stating, "I also met with the parents of the Marshall County school shooting, and while I didn't go in front of the cameras, what I offered them was every resource of our office." He followed up with general comments on school safety.
It was not the first time the local high school shooting came up in a televised debate.
Bevin also referenced the shooting when asked about school security during the Oct. 3 forum in Paducah, mentioning a "dear friend" -- an unnamed mother of a victim. Beshear didn't mention the shooting during the Paducah event.
Bevin tweeted Thursday morning, calling Beshear's statement about Marshall County a "blatant lie." The governor said over the past two days he has heard "hurt, anger, outrage, disgust and heartbreak" over Beshear's comments.
On Thursday afternoon, Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal took to the Marshall County Fiscal Court's Facebook page to post a live video, reading a letter he wrote to Beshear, claiming family members of victims say Beshear never met with them.
"They feel the comment was misleading and was used in a time and place as to politicize and exploit the tragic events that are forever etched in their hearts and minds," Neal read from the letter.
But a former employee of Beshear's office, who currently works on Beshear's campaign, and former Marshall County Attorney Jeff Edwards both contradicted assertions that Beshear didn't meet families.
Jonathan Smith, then a legislative assistant with Beshear's office, said he traveled with Beshear to the Marshall County Judicial Center on Jan. 23, 2018 -- two days after the shooting and the first hearing held for accused shooter Gabe Parker.
Smith said the visit, which lasted about an hour, included Beshear meeting with Edwards and offering him the assistance of the attorney general's office, and briefly meeting with family members of the victims.
Edwards also rebutted Bevin on Twitter, responding that Beshear had, in fact, met with victims' families that day.
Neal's letter asks Beshear to clarify specifically what families he spoke to that day, and claims that 12 of the 14 families of victims killed or physically injured say they never spoke with Beshear.
Beshear's office had not released an official statement as of Thursday night.
Former Marshall student Keaton Conner posted on social media that she has met and spoken with Beshear several times, and that a group of Marshall County students also spoke with him at a student safety rally in Frankfort.
"Andy was one of the few politicians who truly took time to listen to students instead of using us for a photo op," she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.