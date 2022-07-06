The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Frank S. Snyder, was charged, July 1, 2022, for driving DUI on a suspended license, disregarding a stop sign and failure to maintain required insurance.
• Anthony D. Simms, was charged, July 2, 2022, for burglary in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, terroristic threats in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
• Mark A. Hood, was charged, July 2, 2022, for public intoxication in the first and second offense
• Erika Gonzales, was charged, July 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court, driving on a DUI suspended license in the first offense, operating on a suspended license, operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcoholic container in the vehicle and reckless driving.
• Crystal M. Goff, was charged, July 2, 2022, for failure in appear in court.
• Larry W. Gambill, was charged, July 3, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Tristan McKnight, was charged, July 1, 2022, for trafficking contaminated substances in the first degree, first offense.
• Larry Gambill, was charged, July 3, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Keith Michael Krouser, was charged, July 4, 2022, for failure to appear and as a fugitive from another state.
• Jerry A. Adams, was charged, July 3, 202, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
• Courtney E. Ward, was charged, July 4, 2022, for public intoxication.
• Kegan L. Brown, was charged, July 3, 2022, for wanton endangerment in the second degree.
• Angelica Marie Lee, was charged, July 4, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, menacing and terroristic threats in the third degree.
• Christi Lea Jernigan, was charged, July 4, 2022, for public intoxication and drug paraphernalia.
• Ricky N. Shemwell, was charged, July 4, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• John A. Washburn, was charged, July 5, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence).
• Azekuel Smith, was charged, July 4, 2022, for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.