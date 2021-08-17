Although the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased in Hopkins County in recent weeks, so has the number of people getting vaccinated, according to Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach.
Beach said the number of people getting vaccinated daily at the clinic has nearly doubled on average.
“We were having 20 a day, and now we have about 40 a day,” she said.
She believes the rise in vaccination numbers is because more people are seeing the delta variant impacting more friends and family members.
“If you wonder if the vaccines work, our nursing homes are doing quite well with their residents,” said Beach. “We haven’t seen any nursing home outbreaks because the residents are all vaccinated.”
Beach said the Health Department has so many positive cases that they were trying to catch up on documenting the numbers on Monday. She said the updated COVID-19 numbers would be posted to the Health Department’s Facebook page as soon as they finished logging the new cases.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County is still classified as red with an incidence rate of 56.6. A red classification means any county that has 25 or more positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
As the delta variant continues to spread rapidly, the CDC and FDA approved a third COVID-19 dose last week for those who have severely weakened immune systems. Beach said it is for people who have had organ transplants and who were exposed to certain chemotherapeutic agents.
“Not many people will qualify for it,” she said.
Beach reported 12 positive tests from the school on Monday before lunch and encouraged families to protect their children by getting those 12 and older vaccinated as soon as possible. She also emphasized the importance of taking precautions around infants.
“Please protect your infants, those are the ones really worrying me right now because they have immature immune systems,” said Beach.
To protect infants and children under 12 years old, do not let people who are not vaccinated be around them and have everyone wear masks and use good hand washing, whether vaccinated or not, she said.
“Get your (eligible) children vaccinated so we can continue with in-person school,” said Beach.
The age group struggling the most are adults between 40 to 50 years old who don’t have comorbidities. Dr. Steven Stack, the Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health, told Beach the delta variant is making some people’s lungs look like they have ingested Draino due to the visible damage.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the hospital had 23 COVID-19 positive patients as of Monday, with 10 of those patients in the Critical Care unit.
“This is a significant jump in the percentage of patients requiring this level of care,” she said. “We are still seeing about 95% of patients not being fully vaccinated.”
Quinn said COVID-19 patients make up about 20% of the hospital’s total patient population as of Monday.
Due to the rapid spread of COVID, the hospital’s emergency department is experiencing a surge in patients. Quinn encouraged individuals seeking COVID-19 testing to do so at urgent care locations in an effort to keep the emergency department more accessible.
She said that the hospital is monitoring bed capacity, staffing, and ventilator numbers to keep track of what is being used.
“We review our elective procedure schedule several times each day to make sure we have beds for those that will need them,” said Quinn.
Quinn said the hospital is not at capacity yet, but if the numbers continue to rise as projected space and staffing could become an issue.
Quinn said the hospital is continuing to communicate with staff members regarding a mandatory vaccine requirement. She said sessions have been planned to help provide information to staff members who have questions, and the hospital will be hosting vaccine clinics for employees.
“We hope that hearing from their trusted medical staff colleagues and pharmacists will ease their minds,” she said. “We want to protect our employees, their families and our patients from COVID-19.”
To schedule an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.