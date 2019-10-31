Red barbecue sauce combined with "red party" politics Wednesday when two candidates for statewide office stopped in Madisonville.
State Auditor Mike Harmon and Secretary of State nominee Michael Adams met with a group of fewer than 20 Republican supporters at Brother's Bar-B-Que. The restaurant is owned by Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, who was elected as a Republican 51 weeks ago.
"Heather French Henry has rarely campaigned. She's on lockdown," Adams said two days after his Democratic opponent visited The Messenger's offices for an interview.
Adams admitted the former Miss America and Kentucky Veterans Affairs Commissioner has a lot of name recognition. But the self-proclaimed "regular guy from Paducah" who has served on the state board of elections said Henry doesn't have the right experience to make sure Kentucky voting is secure.
Adams cited his experience as an election attorney, both in the U.S. capital and in Kentucky. And he tried to pin Henry as a supporter of Hillary Clinton and outgoing Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
Harmon hopes to win a second term as auditor of Public Accounts. But deep down, he wishes his office was nonpartisan.
"I think it still should be elected," the Republican said after the meeting. "And I think it still should be independent. But I think in many cases, it probably should be nonpartisan."
Harmon accused his main opponent, Democrat Sheri Donahue, of trying to politicize the auditor's office in forums this fall. Donahue's website depicts him as a puppet of Governor Matt Bevin.
"We're not going to target anyone," the incumbent said of his vision for the job. "We've not giving anyone a pass. We're simply going to follow the data. Data is not partial. Data is data."
One concern for Harmon in a second term would be watching the $54.6 billion debt in Kentucky state government.
"That's about $12,300 for every man, woman and child in the state of Kentucky," said Harmon, who estimated 80% of that is because of the state's underfunded pension system.
Harmon faces Donahue and Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg next Tuesday.
