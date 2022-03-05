To celebrate Career and Technical Education Month, Madisonville Community College highlighted students in the career and technical programs
Career and Technical Education Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to celebrate the value of career and technical education and the achievements and accomplishments of programs across the county that train students for careers in these fields, according to a news release.
According to recent data shared by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment is consistently lower for college graduates in all disciplines, but especially for those with career and technical training.
The college has recognized several students from their local career and technical programs who have excelled academically and professionally.
Those students are Tiffany Torrealba from Nortonville, who was nominated by April Duncan in Agriculture. Joel Brinkley from Morton’s Gap, who was nominated by Jeff Morgan in Air Conditioning Technology.
Drew Boslooper from Dawson Springs, who was nominated by Joey Jones in Biomedical Technology Systems. Brooke Adams, also from Dawson Springs, who was nominated by Bart Allen in Business Administration Systems.
Christopher Ty Wheeler from Madisonville, who was nominated by Chet Cunningham in Computer & Information Technologies. Shayla Patterson from Madisonville, who was nominated by Greshin Markwell and Felecia Johnson in Health Science Technology.
Crystal Craig from Madisonville, who was nominated by Natalie Cooper in Human Services. Rachel Wallace from Saint Charles, who was nominated by Nursing Integrated Program.
Aaren Leslie Conner Peyton from Madisonville, who was nominated by Stephanie Taylor and Amanda Sikeen in Physical Therapist Assistant. Brianna Woodward from Madisonville, who was nominated by Joy Menser and Tonia Gibson in Radiography.
Christopher Rich Brantley from Madisonville, who was nominated by Reid Davis in Welding Technology.
Many of the programs are eligible for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which provides free tuition for the completion of an associate’s degree, according to a news release.
