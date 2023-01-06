Rep. Williams, W - sweaing in 2 (01-03-23).jpg

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Larry VanMeter delivers the Oath of Office to Representative Wade Williams as legislators convened the 2023 Regular Session.

 Provided

”I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth, and be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

All one hundred members of the Kentucky House took this oath as we officially convened the 2023 Regular Session on January 3. The oath itself is just 30 words, but they mean so much as lawmakers from across the state gather to consider both the opportunities and challenges facing our Commonwealth. The legislature has spent the last six months preparing for the session and we are excited to get to work on your behalf.

