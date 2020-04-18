The federal government has run out of money allocated to help small businesses, which is leaving a cloud of uncertainty for some.
Locally, many small businesses that applied for assistance through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan or the Paycheck Protection Program have already received their funds.
Other businesses that have submitted their applications are now waiting to see if further assistance will be granted, said Economic Development President Ray Hagerman.
“There are still people that have just recently submitted their applications, and they have not been processed yet. Therefore they haven’t gotten their money yet,” he said. “Remember, the EIDLs come directly from the government, and if someone gets a PPP loan, they have to get those through their banks, and those loans are approved and guaranteed by the federal government.”
Before running out of funds, local businesses who had applied earlier this the week had received funds within a few days, said Hagerman.
“But of course, the money has run out, and if you submit an application today, they won’t even let you submit one until they approve more money,” he said. “The money is flowing, there’s only so much, and they have to continue to approve and appropriate it so they can make it available to people. The system is working faster than I think many of us thought it would.”
As of Monday, 70% of the allocated funds for the PPP were given to small mom and pop type businesses, said Hagerman.
Yesterday, that number rose to 74% of the $343 billion loaned throughout the country. Kentucky has had 23,797 PPP loans approved with $4 billion in funds distributed.
“People read things about how they are out of money, well, yes they are, but it doesn’t mean that there’s not more money that’s going to be approved,” Hagerman said. “You can only approve so much in Congress at any given time, and when that money disappears, then you got to go back to the well.
“I would encourage people to be patient. If they need to reach out to their congressional delegation and say, ‘Hey, I support you approving more money so that our small businesses in our community can take advantage of the programs,’ then that’s probably something they ought to do,” he said.
Madisonville’s Farmers Bank and Trust chief credit officer Scott Audas said Congress is looking to refund the program, but he wasn’t sure if that meant there would be changes to the program too.
“There’s been a lot of changes as we go with the current PPP, so it’s uncharted waters,” he said.
Audas said he would encourage businesses to stay in communication with their lenders and provide them the information that’s needed in case the program becomes available again.
“Every applicant that we have, if they got us all of their information that we needed, every applicant that we have, got the funds earmarked and secured for them,” he said. “We’re going through it now, and you’ve got 10 days from the SBA approval to fund those, and we are currently funding them.”
Audas said he is asking his customers to think through their future goals and create a plan.
“What I’m recommending to my customers is to be forward-thinking about what do I need to do to make sure that I’m tracking this PPP loan so it will get forgiven. Do I have the processes in place to track that?” he asked. “We are having those discussions with our customers and trying to formulate not just a PPP survival, but what are we going to do when we start coming out of this.”
At Hancock Bank and Trust in Madisonville, President Steve Cox said they have been incredibly active in helping small businesses in the community.
“Already, many millions of dollars have gotten into their accounts to help them through this period of time,” he said. “We’re very proud of that, it’s been very tedious and very difficult at times, but we’re proud that we’re helping folks get through this.”
Cox said he anticipates that Congress will pass a bill to provide more funds.
Even if Congress does not approve more funding, there are still other options for small businesses to receive financial help, said Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer.
“The U.S. Chamber has a grant that’s going to be opening on April 20, that’s going to be a great option, and there are other opportunities, especially, if you’re a female business owner,” she said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is partnering with several corporations, including Vistaprint, to create a small business fund that will provide a one-time supplemental cash grant of $5,000 for short term relief, and Hopkins County is available to apply for this funding, said Spencer. Businesses that apply for the grant have to have between three and 20 employees to qualify. The grant application is available at 2 p.m. Monday.
She said the best way businesses could apply is through the federal Chamber’s website at smallbusiness.com
For female business owners, Spencer said businesswoman Sarah Blakely is giving different grants on her website globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund.
If you are a small business owner and would like to talk about your next steps during this crisis, be sure to reach out to your bank for their advice. For the latest information regarding federal aid for small businesses, be sure to check the Chamber and the Economic Development Corporation’s Facebook pages.
