Madisonville Community College and the Loman C. Trover Library Reading and Humanities Series will be presenting author and teacher, Mary Werner on Monday.
The series will be from 12:15 to 1 p.m. in the Loman C. Trover Library on the college’s north campus.
MCC Director of Library Services Colin Magee said this is an annual event the college does dating back to the 2000s.
“It gives an opportunity for students who are especially interested in writing and literature a chance to not only experience some great writing, but to find out what it’s like to become an author,” he said.
This is Werner’s third time being featured in the series. She has published three novels The Life of Geraldine X, Cold Truth, and Moving Fires, as well as a collection of short stories, A Token and Pledge.
She has been published in The Roundtable, The Gadfly, The Journal of Kentucky Studies, The Riverbend Review, The Heartland Review, The White Squirrel, and the feminist anthologies, Telling Stories and I to I: Life Writing by Kentucky Feminists.
Magee said Werner will be reading from her latest novel Moving Fires, which is a follow-up to her debut novel, The Life of Geraldine X. Her current work in progress is called Cafe Meow, and it combines her two favorite things, the foodie world and cats.
Copies of Werner’s novel Moving Fires will be made available to students only.
The event is open to the community, and lunch will be served. He said the Dr. Jack and Beverly Hammon Humanities Endowment covers the cost of the lunch for the event.
