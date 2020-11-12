In a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the usual festivities around Veterans Day, particularly the Veterans Day Parade, was canceled.
However, the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County provided a virtual alternative on Wednesday with a Facebook Live event.
“Madisonville is known for its’ Veterans Day parade put on by the American Legion Post,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Unfortunately this year, it had to be canceled due to the virus because we want to make sure that we are keeping everyone, especially our veterans, healthy. They are the ones that fought for our freedoms.”
Cotton shared a story about his son who was medically discharged after serving in the military for 12 years.
“My son struggled,” said Cotton. “Everything that he knew was serving his country. He struggled with what he was going to do from that point on because his plan was to continue to serve.”
Cotton said his son contemplated suicide.
“One of the things my son struggled with was whether or not he needed to end his life because he was ending his service for his country,” said Cotton. “I thank God … for touching his heart and his mind to let him know he is still going to be serving in a different capacity.”
Cotton reiterated that the number of veterans committing suicide is a number not talked about enough.
“We have veterans desiring our time with them,” he said. “They are struggling.”
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. — a veteran himself — spoke about a country divided while honoring his fellow veterans.
“Today — in many ways — we are a divided country,” said Whitfield “We are divided economically, socially, racially and across political lines. These can become personal and ugly at times, but we are better than that. Our military, while made up of imperfect men and valiant women, defends a country and people no matter their personal opinions or agendas. Our military members swear to defend an ideal. Our military members are special and we honor them for their courageous duty, their sacrifice, their love of their country and fellow man. I want to thank all the veterans today and the active duty members.”
The guest speaker of the event was Lt. Col. Roger Waleski Jr., who in June 2019 assumed command of TF 1-160th SOAR Airborne at Fort Campbell.
“I’m very appreciative it is a chance to honor those who have served as members of the U.S. military, while at the same time continue to strengthen the military and civil relationship that is unique to this great nation,” said Waleski.
Waleski spoke about the history of the holiday, how it originally was celebrated on Armistice Day that ended World War I, and how it eventually became Veterans Day.
Waleski then shared what the holiday means for him as an active service member.
“There are multiple definitions of service ... an action and profession has to pass three tests to count as service,” he said. “First, it has to be in support of a higher ideal, the action has to be selfless and the action has to be morally sound or ethical. As a member of the special operations aviation community, we live by a creed that service is a calling that few will answer. It is a reminder to our fellow service members that our profession is in support of a higher ideal. The idea of laying down your life to risk your life to accomplish a mission or defend a fellow American epitomizes the concept of service.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.