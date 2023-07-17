In recent weeks, some residents have questioned the overall cost of the city of Madisonville’s Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park event, which came with a price tag this year of $413,468.84. Now it appears that the cost of the annual holiday music festival will only increase going forward as tourism approves a request for additional funding beginning in 2024.
At Thursday night’s joint meeting of the Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board, members tried to explain the value of the event, while voting to increase funding for next year’s concert to $450,000.
While the almost half a million dollar event might cause some sticker shock for local tax payers, city officials point to the source of the funds used to pay for the event. Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park, along with the city’s Deck the Park event during the holiday season, are funded entirely through Madisonville’s three cent tourism or restaurant tax, which is set to generate around $2.4 million during the current fiscal year.
Established by city ordinance in Dec. 2015, and authorized b Kentucky Revised Statute KRS.91A.400, the restaurant tax authorizes the city to collect three cents sales tax on all prepared food products sold within the city of Madisonville.
But the funds collected through that tax are not just an additional revenue source available to the city council and mayor. Although reported in the city’s annual budget, restaurant tax dollars are required by state law to be kept separate from the city’s general fund monies, in an account overseen by a local tourism board or commission.
“The restaurant tax monies have to be used for tourism,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said. “It can’t be used to fix streets. It can’t be used to fund the PACs transit bus. It has to be used for something that generates tourism.”
State law does say that restaurant tax monies can only be utilized for two very specific purposes: funding events that generate tourism (meaning something that brings visitors in from outside the community where the tax is collected) or for building, funding or maintaining a convention center facility.
But from there, cities are largely on their own for determining what exactly constitutes “tourism.” There is no master list of events to explain what does and does not qualify. While the Kentucky League of Cities does provide guidance to municipal tourism boards on what things they should spend their money on, KLC is only an advisory organization and cities have no obligation to follow their guidance.
According to the KLC, however, events like concerts do qualify as generating tourism, but things like building a playground wouldn’t, even if it brought people in from outside the community.
Cotton told the joint committee meeting that since the event he had reached out to the Kentucky Department of Tourism who provided the city with software that helps determine the economic impact of specific events in a community. The city has to enter the total number of people who attend the event, along with data about where those visitors originate (obtained from a geofence that uses cell phone location data to determine where users are from), hotel room sales for the three nights of the event and the average cost of hotel rooms during that three day period.
“If you just go off that (information), with an average of 5,000 people per night, the total direct economic impact is $625,000, with rain all weekend,” he said. “If you look at the total outside economic impact, with people who come in from outside, its $505,000.”
According to the mayor, that means that the city’s investment of $413,468 in restaurant tax monies resulted in $625,000 in additional revenue for businesses within the city of Madisonville during the three-day event.
Cotton went on to explain that for a rain-free event, when the city normally averages 8,000 people per night, the number presented by the Department of Tourism’s software increased to a total of over $1 million.
“But its not just that,” he said. “Where the economic impact comes into this is completely beside the point. Fourth Fest is now known as the largest regional event on the July 4th weekend. We are on the map. When we are out recruiting developers to bring in business and industry, local events are one of the top things they look at for the quality of life for their potential employees. Its a big deal for the city of Madisonville.”
Cotton went on to explain that even the potential commercial and industrial developments the city recruits are still not the full story.
“We had people drive up here from Fort Campbell all three nights who are transitioning out of the military and looking for the place they are going to call home,” he said. “I’ve been visiting with a family from Miami who just moved here and he is going to be the next developer in Madisonville. He will be the next person investing in our community because that is what he wants for his family. That is what your hope is, that the events you people around this table put on are more than just money.”
The board voted to increase the funding for the event in 2024, hoping to be able to draw bigger names for the concert while keeping up with steadily increasing prices.
Finding a true comparison of the cost of Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park is difficult, due to the event being funded entirely from tourism dollars. Only 228 cities in Kentucky even qualify to intact the restaurant tax, and of those only about half have done so. With the exception of Elizabethtown, Madisonville is the largest such community on the KLC’s most recently released list of cities utilizing this revenue source. That means Madisonville has a larger tourism budget than most communities.
During the meeting Cotton also addressed a recent rumor about the city paying $460 for a teapot.
“If you think I am going to spend $460 for a teapot, surely to goodness we are going to have something that will make tea for the entire city,” he said.
Cotton showed the committee a copy of the Amazon invoice that was used to substantiate the claim about the expensive teapot, explaining that the item actually cost $36.99. The remainder of the $460 charge came from other items listed on three additional pages of the same invoice.
As for where the money for the 2023 Fourth Fest went, the largest single beneficiary of the event was The Eric Group, a Calhoun-based company that specializes in booking musical talent and running concerts. TEG collected around $149,000 from this year’s three-day event. This included the cost of RV rentals for the artists, banners, production and marketing.
Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park Artist fees include:
$56,000 to Vanilla Ice
$50,000 to Clay Walker
$35,000 to Matthew West
$25,000 to Coffey Anderson
$20,000 to Anne Wilson
$9,700 to C+C Music Factory
$9,500 to Tag Team
$5,000 to Ben Fuller
$2,000 to Don Ready and DJ Shay
