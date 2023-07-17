In recent weeks, some residents have questioned the overall cost of the city of Madisonville’s Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park event, which came with a price tag this year of $413,468.84. Now it appears that the cost of the annual holiday music festival will only increase going forward as tourism approves a request for additional funding beginning in 2024.

At Thursday night’s joint meeting of the Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board, members tried to explain the value of the event, while voting to increase funding for next year’s concert to $450,000.

