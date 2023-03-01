Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted to continue its federal match agreement with the Hopkins County Attorneys Office for the Child Support Unit until 2024.

According to Hillary Croft, Assistant County Attorney and Director of the Child Support Unit for Hopkins County, thanks to the Fiscal Court and the federal match agreement program, they have seen much success for their office.

