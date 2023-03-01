Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted to continue its federal match agreement with the Hopkins County Attorneys Office for the Child Support Unit until 2024.
According to Hillary Croft, Assistant County Attorney and Director of the Child Support Unit for Hopkins County, thanks to the Fiscal Court and the federal match agreement program, they have seen much success for their office.
The office is fully staffed for the first time in years, Croft said. There are new case workers in the office, with six full time enforcement case workers, one who is solely dedicated to getting the cases started, which is a long process.
“We have been able to find available resources, to make sure wage assignments are working, file court motions, and since we are fully staffed each has a smaller case load. There is also an intern program with high school students where they can come in and learn skills and get paid for it. They get to see our court system, learn what case workers do, what an attorney does, what the legal system looks like. This is a great program that invests in our future,” Croft said.
With this federal match the county provides funds up front and then through the U.S. government, 66% of the funds are given back. Each quarter, $73,400 is paid and then each month a reimbursement check is written back to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court.
Other events and programs that were made possible due to the match program:
Able to hold and maintain a seat on the Hopkins County Job Expo Committee
Host the annual expungement clinics, there will be another one this year due to last year’s success
There will be a resource fair this year, details to come soon
Mock hearing and learning activities within the school system
The Fiscal Court immediately approved this program again for the upcoming year.
